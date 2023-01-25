Read full article on original website
Related
F1 Fans Slam Alfa Romeo’s Latest Sponsorship Move: “Absolute Disaster Of A Sponsor”
The Alfa Romeo F1 team has revealed its new title sponsor ahead of the 2023 season, and fans are not impressed with the controversial partnership. The F1 team has parted ways with Orlen and has signed a new multi-year deal with Stake, a crypto casino and sports betting platform. The...
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping
The 2022 model year was not good for pickup truck sales, continuing a downward slide. So what happened and what's on the horizon? The post Trucks Are Tanking: America’s Appetite for the Pickup Is Dropping appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Is Mighty Impressive In Acceleration Test
The new Ford Ranger Raptor isn’t available in the United States yet but it will eventually arrive in North America. We haven’t had the chance to sample the performance truck yet but we expect to get behind the wheel in the very near future. If you are eager to find out how quick the pickup truck is off the line, you don’t have to wait until it arrives in the US. Thanks to a new video, we can see the 2023 Ranger Raptor in action unleashing all its potential.
msn.com
Genesis X Convertible Going Into Production: Report
The halo model could cost $200,000 to $300,000. The Genesis X Convertible Concept debuted at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show to imagine a sleek, luxurious droptop for the premium brand. According to a new report, the brand intends to put it into production. Luc Donckerwolke, the brand's chief creative...
hypebeast.com
Arsenal and adidas' New Travel Kit Pays Tribute to Its French Roots
Arsenal have just unveiled a new collection that pays homage to the club’s French heritage. From Arsene Wenger to the wave of French recruits that have flourished at the club from the ’90s to the present day, the club has always been full of French flair. Arsenal experienced a period of ravishing success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, resulting in the “Invincibles season,” where the team went through an unbeatable phase that became cemented in their legacy.
hypebeast.com
Pas Normal Studios and Salomon Launch Cycling Capsule for SS23
Following a collaboration with 11 by Boris Bidjan Saberi, Salomon now taps Danish cycling brand Pas Normal Studios for a collaboration that explores the intersection of city and nature. Drop 1 of the series includes a hydration bag recontextualized for cycling from Salomon’s Active Skin 8 and a special take...
hypebeast.com
Nike Goes Old-School With the Air Max 1 "Design by Japan"
With January all but wrapped up, March inches one month closer. In preparation of this, Nike’s gearing up for its celebration of Air Max Day, an annual event that takes place on March 26. The original release date of the Air Max 1 back in ‘87, the. Nike.
hypebeast.com
German Imprint BSTN Takes to Brixton for First International Flagship Store
This weekend, Bavarian sportswear store BSTN will open the doors to its U.K. store – also marking the brand’s debut international flagship destination. Located at the heart of Brixton, the new retail space intends to attract the wider London community with its tailored offering of sneakers and streetwear as well as workshops, panel talks and other events.
hypebeast.com
Mark Nguyen and the Dr. Martens 1461 for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Mark Nguyen — better known to his Instagram followers as marklashark — expresses himself through various mediums within fashion design and content. He helms a duo of ascending streetwear labels titled Maybe Tomorrow and Open Bar Funeral, the former of which has become a cult favorite for its extensive range of cozy saftey-pinned beanies. He’s also a seasoned photographer with an impressive portfolio that includes shooting for Justin Timberlake and Diddy.
hypebeast.com
Assouline Releases Paris Saint-Germain Photo Book by Julien Scussel
New York City-based book publisher and lifestyle company Assouline has released a new photography book on the Paris Saint-Germain football club. By photographer Julien Scussel, the book offers a closer look at the team via a range of never before seen photos and moments. What stands out about the book is that it is the product of six years of work by Scussel. This is the most access a photographer has ever had to the football club and its players – making for a truly unique documentation experience. The book includes stars like Beckham, Pelé, Ibrahimovic, Neymar Jr, Messi and more throughout their international experiences.
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
hypebeast.com
The Serena Williams Design Crew Outfits Nike's Air Max 90 Futura
Last year, continued its expansion of the Air Max line with several refreshed versions of classic Air Maxes. Included in this list is the reworked Air Max 90 Futura. Updating the Air Max 90 with a modern build, the shoe features a diverse mix of materials with a sleeker shape and greater functionality. Now — following the reveal of a collaborative Air More Uptempo — the Serena Williams Design Crew has stepped in to customize the Air Max 90 Futura.
Lucid’s New 469-HP Electric Motor Weighs Just 70 Pounds
via LudicLucid's tiny motor measures just 10 in. x 10 in. x 13 in., and can rev up to 19,500 rpm.
hypebeast.com
Schiaparelli's Animal Heads Caused a Ruckus and Louis Vuitton's Yayoi Kusama Campaign Continued in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion was much talked about. Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli showed a series of manmade, severed animal heads on couture dresses, which spurred an internet uproar about whether or not the designs were promoting animal hunting. Meanwhile, continued its marketing campaign for its latest Yayoi Kusama collaboration, and LOEWE revealed its new Howl’s Moving Castle collection. In streetwear, Palace dropped off its highly anticipated Spring 2023 lookbook; and in sportswear, Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand unveiled an all-new fourth kit for the 2022/23 football season.
Inside insane £70million ‘flying’ yacht with giant wings so you can glide above the sea at blistering speeds
PLANS for an insane £70 million "flying" yacht that has massive wings so it can glide above the water have been unveiled. The spectacular 242ft Plectrum uses a foil system to rise above the waves and zip along at up to 75 knots. The futuristic plans were released by...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Delivers the 550 in "Blue Haze"
New Balance has unveiled the upcoming 550 in “Blue Haze.”. Constructed with white leather and mesh uppers, the women’s model features UNC-like design cues and is sprinkled with hits of light blue detailing to give a soft contrast to the clean base. Branding can be found in the form of the “N” panel logo, “550” insignia on the mudguard, “NB” heel stamp and the tongue tag. The silhouette rests on a white midsole and blue outsole, while white laces give it a neat finish.
hypebeast.com
Palace Unveils Its Expansive Spring 2023 Lookbook
As January draws to a close, Palace readies its next season of offerings. In addition to a fresh lineup of diverse layering options we’ve come to expect from the London-based skate brand, Palace introduces an eclectic range of sports silhouettes and tribute pieces reflecting the label’s global influence for Spring 2023.
Comments / 0