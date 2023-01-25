ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Live Action Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

By Charles Bright
 3 days ago
The five nominees for this year’s Best Live Action Short Oscar have been announced. We at Gold Derby understand that this can be one of the tougher categories to predict, so we wanted to give you all a hand by telling you what each one is about and where you can currently watch them. Be sure to bookmark this page as we will be updating it with links to stream them as they become available. Also, don’t forget to make your predictions in all 23 categories in our infamous predictions center.

As a reminder, the last four winners in this category were “The Long Goodbye” (2021), “Two Distant Strangers” (2020), “The Neighbor’s Window” (2019) and “Skin” (2018).

Best Live Action Short Oscar 2023: Where to watch the nominees

An Irish Goodbye ” – When their mother suddenly dies, two estranged brothers find themselves reunited in their rural Northern Ireland hometown. Not yet available to stream.

“Ivalu” – A young girl in Greenland desperately searches for her older sister who has disappeared. The short’s director, Anders Walter , won this category in 2013 for “Helium” alongside Kim Magnusson . Not yet available to stream.

“Le Pupille” – The short follows the rebellious inhabitants of a girls Catholic boarding school during the lead up to Christmas. The director is noted Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher , who’s won two prizes at the Cannes Film Festival: the Grand Prix for “The Wonders” in 2014 and Best Screenplay for “Happy as Lazzaro” in 2018. It was also produced by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón and can currently be streamed on Disney+ .

“Night Ride” – Dunja is a young student who has just moved to a big city from her hometown and misses the support of her friend Sara. She finds herself questioning her decision in a sequence of dreams and nightmares. The short can currently be viewed on the website for The New Yorker .

“The Red Suitcase” – A teenage girl from Iran is scared to bring her suitcase through the automatic arrival doors of the Luxembourg Airport and keeps pushing back the task of going through the door. Not yet available to stream.

