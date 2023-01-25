ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Reads Together launches ninth year in community-wide reading program

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MkrfL_0kRP5kfn00

Lafayette Reads Together (LRT) has entered its ninth year as a community-wide reading program and you are invited to be a part of it.

This annual event was created to bring our community together by reading, sharing, and discussing the same book. Free copies of the book will be available at all library locations, donated by the Lafayette Public Library Foundation, beginning Tuesday, January 17.

The 2023 community read, Closer to Nowhere by New York Times bestselling novelist Ellen Hopkins.

The Lafayette Reads Together Committee selected Closer to Nowhere because it highlights the universal experience of a family going through changes.

The book is structured to closely follow two very different personalities and illuminates how different people handle transitions. Through Closer to Nowhere, the Lafayette Reads Together Committee aims to inspire conversations about mental well-being and explore what it looks like to cope with tough situations in healthy ways.

Told in verse from the alternating perspectives of Hannah and Cal, this is a story of two cousins who are more alike than they realize and the family they both want to save.

Join the Lafayette Reads Together Committee on Thursday March 2 at the Main Library starting at 6:00 p.m. where Ellen Hopkins will discuss her novel, Closer to Nowhere.

Along with the community, the KATC crew will be reading the novel Closer to Nowhere.

Be sure to visit lafayettepubliclibrary.org for more Lafayette Reads Together programs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
225batonrouge.com

Inside the updated Southern Cofe, now open in Scotlandville with coffee, healthy food and a creative space

Baton Rouge’s vast coffee options continued to expand this month with the official re-opening on Jan. 10 of Southern Cofe’s original Scotlandville location, which had been closed since early 2021 for renovations. The concept, founded by entrepreneur Horatio Isadore, offers specialty coffee and healthy foods including smoothies and acai bowls. Isadore also has a second location in the downtown Main Street Market that opened in 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Gautreaux’s Chocolate King Cake called ‘the best in town’

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays. With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”
RAYNE, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

Donations needed to save Rayne thrift store facing eviction

RAYNE, La (KLFY)– With an eviction notice in hand, a Rayne community outreach and thrift store is in need of funding to keep their doors and help the community. Ann Babineaux, who is the store’s owner, says she just wants to help. “When you walk through the door, and you say you need, we are […]
RAYNE, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
KATC News

New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana

There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
ERATH, LA
The Center Square

Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average

(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy