River of the year? It’s right here

The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania has been selected by a public vote as the state’s 2023 River of the Year. Times Leader file photo

North Branch of the Susquehanna River takes top honors in statewide vote

Take that, Conestoga River! Sorry, Schuylkill, but you lose! You were good, Perkiomen Creek, but not good enough!

On Wednesday we learned the winner of the Pennsylvania “River of the Year,” and we are the champions, my friends. Go Susquehanna!

Here’s the mouthful from the afternoon media release:

The North Branch of the Susquehanna River in northeastern Pennsylvania has been selected by a public vote as the state’s 2023 River of the Year, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Janet Sweeney of the Pennsylvania Organization for Waterways and Rivers (POWR) announced today.

The North Branch is, of course, the branch that winds from one side of Luzerne County to the other. It’s the river that first drew Native Americans and then European settlers to the region. Along with coal, it’s a big part of why Wyoming Valley became a population hub for the county.

Now, through an online voting process, it’s the River of the Year. And, the media release promises, the title should bring more than bragging rights.

“Through planned River of the Year celebrations, public awareness of the value of the North Branch of the Susquehanna River will be increased and major initiatives along this section of the river will be underscored,” Dunn said in the release. “Economic revitalization of river-town communities will enhance access to the river; increase tourism; and provide additional land and water-based recreational opportunities for local residents and visitors alike.”

For the record, the victory in the online vote was a bit of a blowout: A total of 11,438 votes were cast, with Susquehanna River North Branch receiving 4,098; the Perkiomen Creek 3,110; Conestoga River 2,490; and Schuylkill River 1,740.

“POWR would like to commend everyone for their support for the nominated rivers, especially for the strong showing of support for the Susquehanna River North Branch,” Sweeney said in the release. “The River of the Year program continues to engage our communities by providing a wonderful opportunity to showcase all the nominated rivers and the great work being done in Pennsylvania on these resources. We are excited about the opportunity to highlight the Susquehanna River North Branch.”

Along with the kudos and potential for extra attention, the title means the Endless Mountains Heritage Region — which nominated the North Branch — gets a “$10,000 Leadership Grant to help fund a slate of year-long 2023 River of the Year activities.

“We nominated the North Branch in the hopes of receiving this prestigious designation in conjunction with our organization’s 25th anniversary in 2023 and now that we have it, we couldn’t be more excited,” Cain Chamberlin said in the release. The Executive Director of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region went on.

“We have an array of river paddles and sojourns planned for this year as well as other outdoor recreation related events that will meld perfectly with our management of the water trail. We’re committed to educating the public about paddling safety and encouraging everyone to be responsible stewards for the Susquehanna and its abundant tributaries.”