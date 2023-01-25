Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Tik Tok video raises $150,000 allowing 82 year old Maryland man to retire from Walmart jobAsh JurbergCumberland, MD
From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!Ty D.Cumberland, MD
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MarylandTravel MavenCumberland, MD
Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous DonorsLarry LeaseCumberland, MD
Related
Sheetz under fire for controversial ‘smile policy’
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that they may be using a person’s bad teeth to decline employment based on a policy in their handbook. The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy. The […]
Blair County cat rescue service moving to new location
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A rescue organization for strayed cats that also operates as a café for customers is moving to a new building in Altoona. Second Chance Strays Cat Rescue & Lounge will be located at 1101 13th Avenue, just down the street from city hall, and will hold their grand opening on Feb. […]
wtae.com
Home deck collapse in Vandergrift injures two people
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a home deck collapsed in Vandergrift. The collapse happened at 141 Georgia Ave. around 10 a.m. Westmoreland County dispatch says that two people were on the deck at the time. Both were injured and taken to a local hospital.
One killed in house fire in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead after a house fire Friday evening in Conemaugh Township, according to the Somerset County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the house fire just before 9 p.m. along the 3000 Block of Somerset Pike. The Somerset County Coroner’s Office said no additional information would be released at […]
thecatoctinbanner.com
A Most Unusual Set of Triplets
The Tracey triplets (from left): Mabel, Bessie, and Edith. In 1886, Emma Catherine Tracey of Fountaindale gave birth three days in a row. Mabel Viola was born around noon on April 4, weighing 6 lbs. Her sister, Edith Grace, was born the following day around noon, also weighing 6 lbs. Finally, Bessie Barton was born on April 6 around 6:00 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs. Dr. Abram Pierce Beaver of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, delivered the children.
Duo with fake ID tried buying $30k UTV in Johnstown, police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A trip to the motorcycle dealership ended in a duo behind bars on felony charges in Cambria County, state police say. Rachell Banks, 31, of Maryland, and Monet Cox, 35, of Willow Grove, are accused of trying to buy a 2022 Can-Am Maverick X3 UTV side-by-side worth $32,781 from Cernic’s Cycle […]
wtaj.com
Clean Eatz meal prep, café to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” is coming to Altoona. The facility will offer meal prep, Clean Eatz plans to open its doors in mid to late March 2023 at174 Falcon Lane. Owner Leigh Barrows got the idea to open a Clean Eatz...
DNA IDs woman killed in 1987 Turnpike crash
Harrisburg, Pa. — A 35-year-old case closed on Tuesday after Pennsylvania State Police positively identified the victim of a fiery Turnpike crash that happened in 1987.. Linda Jean McClure, 26, of Indiana, Pa., was a passenger in a tractor-trailer that crashed at mile marker 119.4 eastbound, in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County, on October 22, 1987, according to PSP. The tractor-trailer caught fire after striking the fuel tank of another semi-trailer...
abc27.com
Logging company catches fire in Franklin County, expected to burn for days
METAL TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A major fire is burning at a logging company in Metal Township, Franklin County tonight as more than 60 firefighters from various departments responded to the scene. Firefighters were at Gish Logging on Path Valley Road for 12 hours. Fire officials say...
Blair County Chamber awards Altoona businesswoman during annual meeting
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Blair County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Meeting & Awards presentation where they honored local business persons in the community. During the morning award ceremony on Friday, Jan. 27 at The Casino at Lakemont Park, Andrea Cohen was the recipient of the Athena Award. The award recognizes women who excel […]
Erin Dominick announces run for Cambria County MDJ
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Erin Dominick announced that she will be running for Magisterial District Judge 47-03-07, which covers the areas of Ebensburg Borough, Cambria Township, Carrolltown Borough, East Carroll Township, and Blacklick Township. For the last seven years, Dominick has served as an Assistant District Attorney for Cambria County. Before that, she was […]
wccsradio.com
WINTER STORM DAMAGE REPORTED IN INDIANA, WESTMORELAND COUNTIES
The winter storm that made its way through the area yesterday caused some damage in Indiana County and nearby Derry Township in Westmoreland County. Indiana County 911 reports that there were two reports for trees down in Indiana County, one in East Wheatfield Township at 12:06 PM and the other about six minutes later in Armagh Borough. There were also reports of utility lines down at 4:05 PM in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire fighters responded to that, but before then, they were called in to Westmoreland County to help with various incidents, including a reported structure fire on Georgina Drive in Derry. Their response was cancelled as crews were en route.
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Cambria County coroner was called to the scene of a vehicle crash Friday, according to dispatch. At about 2:48 p.m. a dump truck and a SUV crashed with reported entrapment in the area of Swigle Mountain Road and Hollow Lane in Jackson Township, officials said. One person was taken to […]
Altoona duo accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is behind bars after being accused of passing fake $100 bills at multiple Sheetz stores and even to a couple of pizza delivery guys, police said. According to court documents, 26-year-old Emonee Peterson and 28 -year-old Myesha Denise Robinson were charged with multiple counts of felony forgery charges […]
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on MD 68
HAGERSTOWN, MD (January 27, 2023) – On behalf of the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), the Washington County Highway Department announces Maryland 68 at US 11 to Cedar Ridge Road will be closed on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and Sunday, January 29, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The closure is to remove the buildup of debris under the MD 68 bridge over the Conococheague Creek.
Fire affecting I-81 traffic in Franklin County
Part of Interstate 81 was closed Thursday morning in Franklin County because of a vehicle fire. Southbound lanes were shut down, but have since partially reopened, between exit 3 to the Molly Pitcher Highway and the Maryland border, according to 511PA. Delays should continue to be expected. PennDOT cameras show...
Police search for answers after Cambria County woman’s mailbox was blown up
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive. An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no […]
Bedford County auto parts crime wave ends with arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An uptick in catalytic converter thefts around Bedford County has reportedly come to an end with charges for two men police said were responsible. Court documents show that 29-year-old Kaleb Crawley, of Bedford, and 33-year-old Dustin Kinser, of New Enterprise, were charged with multiple theft charges after more than 20 […]
Woman hit, killed by car in Huntingdon County
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Orbisonia woman was killed Friday morning after being struck by a car, Pennsylvania State Police report. It accident happened around 5:35 a.m. Friday, Jan 27, on State Route 522/Croghan Pike just east of Erwin Street. Troopers said that 54-year-old Tammy Dunn was walking along the pike and attempted to […]
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Comments / 2