Kemp trumpets Georgia economy overseas as state economist warns tax collections will slow

State lawmakers have started digging into Gov. Brian Kemp’s $32.5 billion spending proposal for next year. The second-term governor’s budget includes initiatives he promised on the campaign trail – like a one-time property tax break and another bonus tax refund – as well as $2,000 pay raises for educators and state workers, $130 million for […] The post Kemp trumpets Georgia economy overseas as state economist warns tax collections will slow appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit

WASHINGTON — As the one-year anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches next month, Ukrainians who were welcomed to the United States under a special program offering an escape from war are watching another timeline. The temporary Uniting for Ukraine program, sometimes called U4U, offers a two-year stay in the U.S., given that individuals […] The post Ukrainians by the thousands arrive in states, but with a time limit appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
A watchdog says the feds aren’t doing enough to investigate problem colleges

WASHINGTON — Incomplete written guidelines and penalties that had not been updated since 2016. Significant turnover and reductions among staff. Changing agency priorities and department probes put “on hold.” Over the past six years, these problems have stifled the U.S. Department of Education’s investigations team that is supposed to probe colleges that misrepresent themselves to […] The post A watchdog says the feds aren’t doing enough to investigate problem colleges appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed

You could get your first glimpse soon into what a Fulton County special grand jury heard behind closed doors as it investigated efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to interfere in the results of the 2020 election. The calls by several media groups for an immediate release of the grand jury’s findings […] The post Fulton grand jury report on attempts to overturn Trump’s 2020 Georgia election loss could soon be revealed appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage

WASHINGTON — The White House revealed Thursday morning that more classified documents from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were discovered outside of secure government facilities, this time in the garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home. The files have since been turned over to the U.S. Justice Department, which opened a special counsel investigation into […] The post U.S. attorney general names special counsel for classified docs found in Biden’s garage appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA

Brian Kemp has won a second term as governor without telling us what he wants to accomplish in that second term. OK, that’s not quite true. Just by winning, he has already kept his biggest campaign promise, the promise that served as the basis of his entire re-election bid: “Stacey Abrams is not going to […] The post Bookman: Beyond defeating Abrams, Kemp second-term agenda MIA appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
White House defends delay in revealing classified documents at Biden private office, home

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday defended sitting on information about Obama administration classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s private residence and a think tank, saying officials are attempting to balance working with the Justice Department and sharing information publicly. “We understand that there’s a tension between the need to be cooperative with […] The post White House defends delay in revealing classified documents at Biden private office, home appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Georgia lawmakers kick off 2023 session with new House speaker, UGA football on their minds

The state Capitol was bustling Monday with first-day-of-school energy as lawmakers returned to Atlanta for this year’s legislative session. The General Assembly got off to a quick start, swiftly electing a new speaker after the death of longtime House Speaker David Ralston in November. There was another reason for the fast tempo, though: Some lawmakers […] The post Georgia lawmakers kick off 2023 session with new House speaker, UGA football on their minds appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Classified material found in the Indiana home of former VP Mike Pence

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence is the latest top public official to have been discovered possessing classified material in his personal home, according to a letter his lawyer sent to the National Archives. A dozen documents with classified markings were discovered in Pence’s residence in Carmel, Indiana, in mid-January. The former vice president […] The post Classified material found in the Indiana home of former VP Mike Pence appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years

WASHINGTON — Karen Judith Briseno Ortiz mailed in her application for a program meant to protect undocumented children from deportation, one day after her twin sister’s application. Her sister was accepted into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but Briseno Ortiz, who grew up in Dallas, was not. Now her application is in limbo […] The post Lengthy timeline for DACA legal fight puts lives on hold for years appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states

WASHINGTON — The full Democratic National Committee is set to vote in just days about a decision to ratify a new lineup of five states that would lead the nation in primary voting for Democratic presidential candidates in 2024. But approval of the new calendar at a meeting scheduled for Feb. 4 in Philadelphia won’t […] The post National Dems ready to OK new 2024 primary voting calendar, despite uncertainty in two states appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup

State Rep. Ron Stephens, a Savannah Republican, wanted to make a point about gambling in the state of Georgia. During a 2021 hearing on legalized sports gambling, he walked to the well of the house and said he was filing a bill to outlaw all gambling in the state. He asked members to come up […] The post Sports betting and other legalized gambling could beat long odds after Georgia Legislature shakeup appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Times runs short for public to weigh in on state mining permit for edge of the Okefenokee Swamp

The clock is ticking down for the public to voice its opinion on a proposed heavy metals strip mine near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division opened up a 60-day public comment period Thursday after releasing the draft mining land use permit that would allow Alabama’s Twin Pines Minerals to dig for […] The post Times runs short for public to weigh in on state mining permit for edge of the Okefenokee Swamp appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped

U.S. House Republicans passed a bill Friday to force the White House to make more federal land and waters available for oil and gas development if the president orders the withdrawal of more oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The bill, passed 221-205, mostly along party lines, would strip the president’s power to remove oil from […] The post GOP U.S. House passes bill opening more public land to development if reserve oil is tapped appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel

In the final weeks of 2022, the Democrat-led U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, attack on the Capitol disclosed thousands of pages of transcripts of interviews the panel’s members and staff conducted with key witnesses. The transcripts were central to a committee report released in December that held Donald Trump responsible for the 2021 […] The post Trump fixation on Wisconsin, Ginni Thomas text regrets and more from the Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
New Georgia House speaker says state tobacco tax hike is possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion

This story was updated at 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 with additional comment.  If anyone was harboring hope that a new House speaker might want to take a fresh look at full Medicaid expansion in Georgia, House Speaker Jon Burns dumped cold water on that Thursday. Burns is only the second speaker since the […] The post New Georgia House speaker says state tobacco tax hike is possible, dims hopes for Medicaid expansion appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete. Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national level […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a just released study. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
