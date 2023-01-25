ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos move on from interim head coach Jerry Rosburg

By Vincent Frank
It’s official. Jerry Rosburg will not be the Denver Broncos’ full-time head coach for the 2023 season. The longtime NFL assistant took over for Nathaniel Hackett as Denver’s interim head coach with two games remaining in the 2022 campaign.

Even after receiving an interview to become Denver’s full-time head coach, it became rather clear that Rosburg would not be an option. Not only is that the case, Denver has opted to move on from him altogether. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Rosburg will not be a member of the Broncos’ coaching staff next season .

This always seemed to be inevitable. Hackett brought in Rosburg during his first season as Denver’s head coach to help with special teams after major struggles early in the campaign. He was not going to be anything more than a placeholder until the Broncos’ new ownership group found a full-time guy. With Jerry Rosburg leading the charge, Denver finished 1-1 to close out a disastrous campaign.

One of the more-respected special teams coordinators in the NFL, the 67-year-old Rosburg should find a gig at some point soon. He’s served in that role with the Cleveland Browns (2001-06), Atlanta Falcons (2007) and Baltimore Ravens (2008-18).

As for the Denver Broncos, their search for a new head coach continues. The downtrodden organization was linked to Super Bowl winner Sean Payton before things started to die down on that front recently .

Co-owners Greg Penner and Condoleezza Rice are among those leading the charge to find a new head coach with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans being seen as a legitimate candidate right now.

