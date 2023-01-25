ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remi Bader Swaps Comfy Slides for Pointy Pumps & Red Bodycon Dress in Before & After Video

By Melody Rivera
 3 days ago
Remi Bader , also known as Remi Jo, continues to keep it real with her latest viral video that showed the difference between her energy during a photoshoot and how the pictures actually turned out. The TikTok Creator is the face of the Style Caster ’s latest Manifest issue.

Bader started the video, posted yesterday on her Instagram account, wearing a white long-sleeve minidress with a cutout around the shoulder area. The model laughs as she shows off her outfit.

Bader paired the dress with white slides . The comfy slip-on shoes featured ridges along the top. The slides seemed to have some cushioning with a thick sole.

As the video goes on, Bader is seen in an assortment of outfits including a metallic red minidress, sparkling blazer and a cowl neck dress.

The model finishes the video by showing how everything was pulled together with show-stopping outfits that include a gloved snakeskin turtleneck top and a vibrant hot pink scoop neck tank top, with gold hardware along the spaghetti straps.

Bader finishes the video in a red one-shoulder long-sleeve midi dress. She kept the focus on the vibrant piece opting for minimal jewelry. She solely accessorized with a pair of structured gold hoops and ditched the messy bun for a slicked-back style that went into a braid.

The TikTok star completed the look with a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The sleek silhouette featured a clear cutout along the vamp. The back of the heels was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

