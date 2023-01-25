ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaq’s Baby Hairs Go Viral After Falling Off His Forehead on ‘NBA on TNT’ After Losing Joel Embiid Bet to Candace Parker

By Aaron Royce
 3 days ago
Shaquille O’Neal humorously showcased a “new” hairstyle, which has quickly gone viral online.

On Wednesday, O’Neal appeared on the latest episode of “NBA on TNT” alongside Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and Jamal Crawford, with a curl of brown fake baby hairs affixed to his signature bald forehead silhouette. The hairstyle — as revealed in the show, which can be seen on YouTube — was worn by the basketball star after losing a bet to Parker that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers would score 50 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 17.

However, in a humorous twist, the fake hair soon fell off while the group was live on the air.

Previously, O’Neal went viral in August 2022 after defending his theory that the earth is flat during an episode of Australian radio show “The Kylie & Jackie O Show.” The basketball star’s defense highlights his uncertainty toward’s Earth’s shape and movement, which can be viewed on YouTube .

O’Neal ‘s hair moment marks a viral start to 2023, following his whirlwind year in 2022. The athlete’s 2018 comments on getting his credit card declined at Walmart for making the retailer’s largest purchase ever — $70,000, to be exact — on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” went viral when “The Kylie & Jackie O Show” reposted them in June 2022. He’s also continued to succeed as the second-largest shareholder for Authentic Brands Group — which owns Reebok, among other brands, and earned the Company of the Year award at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Discover Reebok’s debut apparel line in the gallery.

hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
tigerdroppings.com

Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Hits Basketball Court After Her Workout, Shows Off Her Jumper

Adult film star Lisa Ann is not only a huge fan of the NBA and NFL, (hmmm...I have no idea how I know that)...but she also partakes in them after a workout... Early morning shoot around to complete 3 full hours of training today. 1 hour cardio- 1 hour weights - 30 minutes of shooting hoops & 30 minutes of hot yoga in the sauna.
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast

Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
Footwear News

Footwear News

