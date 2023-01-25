ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Injury Report

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Sunday
NFC Conference Championship

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — SAN FRANCISCO: DNP: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), RB Elijah Mitchell (groin), T Trent Williams (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: DE Charles Omenihu (oblique), WR Deebo Samuel (ankle), CB Ambry Thomas (ankle). PHILADELPHIA: LIMITED: OT Lane Johnson (groin), CB Avonte Maddox (toe).

AFC Conference Championship

CINCINNATI BENGALS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CINCINNATI: DNP G Alex Cappa (ankle), D.T. Reader (NIR-resting player), OT Jonah Williams (knee). LIMITED: LB Joe Bachie (foot), CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), DE Sam Hubbard (NIR-resting player). FULL: C Ted Karras (knee). KANSAS CITY: LIMITED: WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis). FULL: LB Willie Gay Jr.(toe), QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle), RB Jerick McKinnon (ankle).

