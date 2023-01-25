Read full article on original website
Kyle Brown selected as HD 12 representative-elect to replace former Rep. Tracy Bernett
A Boulder County Democratic Party vacancy committee has selected Kyle Brown as representative-elect for House District 12 after Rep. Tracy Bernett resigned from the seat Jan. 8. The district includes Louisville, Lafayette, Niwot and Superior. Candidates Kyle Brown, David Skaggs, Jennifer Kaaoush, Cynthia Martinez and Alfredo Alvarado competed for the...
FEMA flood recovery completed on Boulder County open space
Nearly 10 years after seven days of severe flooding decimated parks and open space in Boulder County, the department has completed the $20 million worth of recovery projects funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Over the course of recovery, parks and open space completed more than $40 million worth...
Longmont out and about: Coffee with Council this weekend
Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains, 3340 Mitchel Ln, Boulder or virtually. We are excited to announce that Q is for Questioning is coming to Boulder in January & February! Q is for Questioning workshops by Envision: You support caregivers, family members, and other adults in the lives of LGBTQ+ youth to be affirming and ultimately spark a change towards acceptance in their broader community.
Longmont City Council will look at Broncos money again
Longmont City Council once again discussed what they might do with the nearly $1 million the city received from the sale of the Denver Broncos. City staff has been directed to either work on or bring back for a vote on the three proposals presented earlier this month. When the Denver Broncos sold, Longmont received $980,481 that must be used toward “youth activity programs,” but the specifics are up to the discretion of the city council.
SNAP maximum allotments to end in March
Most Boulder County residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will soon see a reduction in their monthly food assistance amounts. The U.S. Congress will be rolling back maximum allotments from the pandemic, reducing benefits by an average of $90 per month for each person enrolled in the program.
State sees highest number of traffic deaths in decades
Last year saw the most traffic deaths in Colorado since 1981 — and traffic death numbers did not improve in Longmont or Boulder County. According to recently released numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 people died in the state due to car crashes last year. In 2022, there were seven vehicle-related deaths in Longmont and 34 in Boulder County.
Leader team meets future journalists at New Meridian High School
The Longmont Leader editorial team met with classes at New Meridian High School on Tuesday for a Q&A session, in which students asked many thoughtful questions about local news and the media industry at large. Longmont Leader Editor Macie May started off the session describing what it’s like to build...
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
Longmont utility billing security drawn into question
Longmont utility user information is not as secure as best practices would suggest it should be. The city of Longmont allows residents to visit its homepage, click on the “Pay My Utility Bill” button and log into their Longmont utility account. Users who forget their passwords need only...
Colleen Adele Estes Cassell
The incredible story of our sweet mother, Colleen Adele Estes Cassell, continued on to its heavenly chapter on January 17th, 2023 when she passed on peacefully, ten days after her 85th birthday. Colleen was a truly joyful person. The life she lived was such that we should all aspire to...
Joan Leone Thompson
September 26, 1944 ~ January 19, 2023 (age 78) On Thursday, January 19, 2023 Joan Leone Thompson surrounded by loving family passed away at the age of 78. She was born on September 26, 1944 at Denver General Hospital, in Denver Colorado to Chris and Mary Jensen. Joan grew up at Highland Lake near Mead Colorado and attended Mead schools. Joan met Charles (Bill) Thompson Jr. at Highland Lake in the spring of 1967. They married on October 25, 1968 and celebrated 54 plus years of marriage!
Good morning, Longmont!
Cloudy and colder; a little snow at times in the afternoon with little or no accumulation. A little snow at times in the evening with little or no accumulation; otherwise, cloudy. Sunday. 13 °F. Mostly cloudy and colder with a flurry. Sunday Night. -3 °F. Frigid with snow,...
Longmont police report: Jan. 27, 2023
The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full, with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
Hearing set on competency of Colorado store shooting suspect
DENVER (AP) — A judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday to discuss whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago is mentally competent to stand trial. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more...
Michael Peter Chornack
Michael (Mike) Peter Chornack was born December 10, 1950, in Ashland, PA to Peter P. Chornack and Alice Rosina Chornack. He passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, in Boulder, CO. Mike graduated from Meadville High School in 1968 and obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree (Geology) from Edinboro State College...
Marilyn F. Cunningham
June 29, 1928 - January 19, 2023. Marilyn Frances Tarr Cunningham of Loveland, Colorado, passed away January 19, 2023 at her home at Bethesda Gardens in Loveland. Marilyn was born to Paul and Katherine Caroline (Heuer) Tarr in Gothenburg, Nebraska on June 29, 1928. She grew up on farms south of Arnold, Nebraska, and attended the Anderson and Mackley schools where she completed the 8th grade.
I-25 North Express Lanes Project hits major milestones in 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, the I-25 North Express Lanes construction crews and the Colorado Department of Transportation acknowledge another year of construction progress on the I-25 North corridor as well as identifies funding for two more segments (Segment 2 and 5) on the I-25 corridor outlined in the State’s 10-Year Plan. Funding for these additional segments comes from various funding sources in the 10-Year plan, including SB260, and innovative financing through the Colorado Transportation Investment Office.
Boulder County Jail constantly preparing for emergencies
The Boulder County Jail continues to train and evaluate its responses to emergencies, including reviewing critical incidents with inmates. Last year, two inmates died at the Boulder County Jail within two months of each other — Kip Zwickel, 54, on Sept. 9 and Avery Borkovec, 22, on Nov. 4.
Veronica Maria Trent
Veronica M Trent, age 92, of Loveland died on January 21, 2023. She was born on February 3, 1930, in Klagenfurt, Austria. She came to Indiana in 1955 and graduated from Indiana Business College with a Sr. Secretarial degree. She was employed by Delco Electronics, GM Division, in Kokomo Indiana until she retired in 1987. She and her sister Tina enjoyed travelling and one of their most favorite places to visit was the island of Maui. They made numerous friends on the island and fell in love with the culture, music, and hula. They settled in Loveland, Colorado in 1994 where she continued to work part-time at the Wexford Retirement Home and even started learning hula! Veronica loved meeting people and was a member of the MVP Church in Loveland.
Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards
JANUARY 29, 1928 – JANUARY 20, 2023. Fay "Jerry" Gerald Edwards, age 94, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. A celebration of life for Jerry will be held Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 8426 S. HWY 287, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.
