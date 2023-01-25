Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Irish Hill theatre staff mourns killed co-worker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
Employees shocked after man shot to death near restaurant in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The employees of a restaurant right across the street from where a man was shot to death Thursday afternoon said they are shocked. Employees at Ciao Ristorante in the Irish Hill neighborhood said on Friday, what would have been a normal Thursday evening was cut short by gunfire.
Loved ones of Bullitt County fire victims ask that 'no one wear black' to celebration of life
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Loved ones who are organizing a celebration of life for a mother, two girls and an unborn son have a request for those coming: don't wear black. Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter, Haisley Heath, 6, her boyfriend's daughter Raegan Maraman, 6, and the couple's unborn son, Holton, all died in a house fire last Thursday morning.
Mother of man shot, killed in Taylor Berry says he was turning life around before incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville mom is still looking for answers two months after her son was gunned down in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. It happened the day after Thanksgiving 2022 in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. According to Louisville Metro Police, 52-year-old Corey Parker of Louisville was...
LMPD investigating shooting in Beechmont that sent man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man was taken to the hospital Friday night after a shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department received calls of a shooting around 9:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of South 6th Street. A man who had been shot was located...
29-year-old wanted on drug charges arrested after short standoff in Jeffersonville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police have arrested a 29-year-old man after a short standoff on Thursday. It was one of two standoffs in the city that day. Indiana State Police said they were investigating the whereabouts of Jerome Miller, of Jeffersonville, for a felony warrant related to possession of meth in Harrison County.
Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
Man arrested after SWAT situation at Jeffersonville apartment complex
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man involved in a SWAT situation in Jeffersonville Thursday evening. Officials said that police received a call around 1 p.m. on Thursday about reports of domestic battery at the Claysburg Tower off Wall Street. WLKY was on the scene, and neighbors have...
Kentucky State Police searching for inmate escaped from work release in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police is searching for an inmate who escaped from Hart County. KSP said that 29-year-old Abdullah Qasem was assigned to a work release at the Hart County Animal Shelter located on Dixie Highway. At about 8 a.m., he walked off the job. Qasem...
Man charged with DUI after truck crashes into fast food chain, injuring 3 in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a truck crashed through the front of a fast food restaurant in Valley Station. Louisville Metro Police Department said around 6:40 p.m. they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
Police investigating bomb, gun threat at Jennings County middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police are investigating a bomb threat at Jennings County High School and a gun threat at the middle school. North Vernon Police Department said that around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified of a bomb threat at the high school. A student said they...
Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
'Grandmaster Jay' makes Alford plea on state charges related to Louisville protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leader of a militant group who pointed a gun at police officers during protests in Louisville has been sentenced on state charges. John Johnson, who goes by "Grandmaster Jay" with the "NFAC," made an Alford plea Thursday morning to five counts of wanton endangerment. An...
Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
Hardin County gala aims to raise money for youth center
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — City leaders are working to transform a building in Radcliff into a youth center, a resource people in the community say is needed. “We're trying to reduce the crime rate, OD rate among our youth and give them a safe haven, a place to go,” said Towanda Armstrong.
Maples Park breaks ground on the last part of expansion
CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Saturday morning, leaders broke ground on a new amphitheater at Maples Park in Crestwood. The Millstone Amphitheater is expected to be the last piece to the park's expansion. Over the last four years, the city has added a playground, a splash pad, and another event space...
Louisville health department providing free fentanyl test strips and Narcan medication
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is providing free fentanyl test strips and Narcan medication to help residents and combat overdoses. The department says that these two tools are things that help save lives when someone is overdosing. Watch in the player above:...
Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
Louisville youth detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
