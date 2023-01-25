ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Irish Hill theatre staff mourns killed co-worker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man shot and killed in Irish Hill on Thursday worked at Commonwealth Theatre Center. On Saturday, Commonwealth Theatre Center posted a statement on its website naming him as Kenny Maier. The statement read:. "Kenny Maier, a beloved member of our administrative staff lost his life...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Metro Corrections officers find drugs sewn into inmate's pants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was serving time at home is now facing more charges after officers said they found drugs sewn into his pants. Trey Smith, who was on home incarceration, went to Louisville Metro Corrections and was searched by officers. During the search, they found Smith's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Eastern High School students protest handling of gun scare

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Eastern High School students are voicing concerns over how their school handled a gun scare earlier this week. Jefferson County Public Schools said on Monday a fight started during lunch, and a gun fell out of a student’s backpack. JCPS said no shots were fired...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Neighbors look forward to redevelopment of Merchant's Ice Tower in Smoketown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Standing tall above Louisville's Smoketown neighborhood, the long-vacant Merchant's Ice Tower has lured vandals, homeless people, and drug users for years, neighbors say. Sometimes, they toss bricks and other debris from the top of the 12-story building, occasionally smashing a car windshield. That's why nearby residents...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Hardin County gala aims to raise money for youth center

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — City leaders are working to transform a building in Radcliff into a youth center, a resource people in the community say is needed. “We're trying to reduce the crime rate, OD rate among our youth and give them a safe haven, a place to go,” said Towanda Armstrong.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Maples Park breaks ground on the last part of expansion

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Saturday morning, leaders broke ground on a new amphitheater at Maples Park in Crestwood. The Millstone Amphitheater is expected to be the last piece to the park's expansion. Over the last four years, the city has added a playground, a splash pad, and another event space...
CRESTWOOD, KY
WLKY.com

Butchertown gets the first brick-and-mortar Big Nita's Cheesecakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A food truck known for its sweet treats opened its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday. Big Nita's Cheesecakes officially opened at the former Hi-Five Donuts location on East Main Street in Butchertown. It was previously doing pop-up events out of a shared space and food truck.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville youth detention center to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is preparing to reopen the youth detention center in Louisville. The Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center on La Grange Road has been closed since November for repairs to the fire alarm system and other safety improvements. Next week, the state will reopen one of the living...
LOUISVILLE, KY

