Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
Sharon George Engebretson – Cache Valley Daily
November 3, 1937 – January 18, 2023 (age 85) Our mother, Sharon, was a deeply private person, requesting no viewing, funeral or obituary. We followed most of her wishes, but not this one. She was a woman worth remembering, even if she would disagree. These are our words honoring her life.
Arthur Yates Smith – Cache Valley Daily
October 6, 1931 – January 25, 2023 (age 91) Arthur Yates Smith passed away peacefully in his sleep Wednesday January 25, 2023 at the age of 91. Art was born on October 6, 1931 on a windy, cold, cold day in Raymond, Alberta, Canada. He was the 9th of 11 children born to Sidney Bailey Smith and Elsie Mary Sloan Smith. The family lived in a one room sheep herder’s shack and the children slept in a canvas lean-to until they were able to add on more rooms to accommodate them all.
Nicandro Cruz – Cache Valley Daily
September 14, 1963 – January 18, 2023 (age 59) Nicandro Cruz, 59, of Logan, UT, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Logan, UT. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will take place Friday, January 27th at 10 am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Details of Open Space advisory committee emerge at County Council meeting – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – At a Jan. 24 meeting that otherwise proceeded smoothly, the members of the Cache County Council found fault with a proposed ordinance to establish an advisory committee to oversee the Open Space Bond approved by county voters on Nov. 8, 2022. After being disappointed to learn...
Garden City to hold the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest starting Friday – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – The Cisco are moving and the residents of Garden City and surrounding areas are gearing up for The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, the biggest winter event of the year. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 27, and go through to Sunday, Jan. 29. There is...
Ambitious and courageous middle-school actors and singers take on “Oklahoma” – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Mount Logan Middle School presents the timeless musical “Oklahoma” opening Friday, February 3rd. On a recent KVNU’s For the People program, some of the cast and instructors were in studio. Director Micah Coombs said this particular production can be a daunting one for a...
Utah State Track & Field rewrites record books at UW and Stacy Dragila Invitationals – Cache Valley Daily
VARIOUS, U.S.A. — At the UW Invitational in Seattle, Washington, and the Stacy Dragila Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho, Utah State’s men’s and women’s track & field teams proved their level of talent as 17 different Aggies placed their names among the all-time top-10 performances in USU history.
LIVESTREAM: Region 11 Swim Meet at USU
The Region 11 Swim Meet featuring Sky View, Green Canyon, Bear River, Logan, Ridgeline and Mountain Crest high schools takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at Utah State University. A broadcast of the meet begins at 9:15 a.m. and continues through 2:30 p.m. Today’s broadcast is brought to you...
Utah State gymnastics opens home slate in front of raucous Spectrum Magic crowd – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team made sure the largest home crowd in a decade did not leave the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum disappointed – despite falling short in its dual meet against BYU on Friday. The Aggies notched two individual event titles and the all-around...
Sky View finishes with top drill team RPI in 4A – Cache Valley Daily
SMITHFIELD – Following the Region 11 Drill Team competition in Tremonton on Monday, the final RPI rankings have been released by the Utah High School Activities Association and they have the Sky View Vistauns in the top spot. Technically, Sky View is tied with Dixie with a 1.40 RPI but is given the top spot due to tiebreaker. The Vistauns were ranked 2nd in the first RPI release of the season on January 10th behind Dixie, but then moved up to 1st in the second release on Jan. 17th and remain there in the release issued on Jan. 25th.
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – After suffering its third straight loss on the road, Utah State will play another road game, this one a rematch of a game where the Aggies won. On Dec. 31, USU downed Fresno State 67-54 in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. But this match will take place on the Bulldogs’ home court where they’re 3-1 in conference play so far.
