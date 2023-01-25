Read full article on original website
Related
klax-tv.com
Scholarships for dependents of killed or permanently disabled Louisiana workers
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) Kids’ Chance Scholarship program provides scholarships to the children of Louisiana workers who have been killed or permanently and totally disabled in an accident compensable under a state or federal Workers’ Compensation Act or law. Must be a dependent of a worker killed...
straightarrownews.com
Anti-Biden flag forces free speech fight in Louisiana
A contractor in Louisiana is at the forefront of a fight over free speech. At issue, flags flying on his truck saying “F— Joe Biden.” However, his flags did not contain hyphens, but spelled out the vulgarity. Ross Brunet is from Cut Off, Louisiana, and he really...
WDSU
Candidate admits domestic violence history, one group calls for action
NEW ORLEANS — In Commitment 2023 and the race for a New Orleans-based state representative seat in the Louisiana legislature. A special election is set for next month. One candidate has an arrest history for domestic violence and a local advocacy group says that's a major concern to them.
KLFY.com
Nursing Award Banquet
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The time to nominate a nurse you find deserving of recognition is now. District 4 Louisiana State Nurses Association will be holding their Annual Nursing Award Banquet on May 12. Anyone can nominate–patients, peers, employers, family members, friends. The nominee must be a registered nurse practicing for at least 3 years and they must live or work in a 7 parish district area (Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin & Vermillion).
Louisiana School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text Reaches Co-Worker. Oops! How Did That Happen?
A white supremacist who worked as a secretary at a Louisiana middle school was forced to vacate her position after she accidentally sent a racist text to another staff member on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Louisiana sheriffs exercising unchecked power, nearly two-thirds failing to follow public records law
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new report has found that Louisiana sheriffs wield excessive power, nearly two-thirds failing to comply with public records law. Of the 64 sheriffs, 23 have never obtained approval from the State Archives for their records retention policy, and three more allowed their policies to expire as far back as 1980. The policies of an additional four are so limited that they only address a small fraction of the records held by the sheriffs.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
The Top 10 Best Paying Companies To Work For In Louisiana
With the cost of living at an all-time high, just having employment isn't enough. Most people these days have to get a side hustle to make ends meet. However, if you are interested in making a career change or nearing graduation and entering the job market soon, there are some great employment opportunities here in Louisiana.
Public transit use in Louisiana trails the national average
(The Center Square) — Public transportation use in Louisiana trails the national average, though its rate remains higher than in many southern states, according to analysis from the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana. PAR analyzed federal data to put Louisiana's public transportation use in perspective, illustrating how the vast majority of public transit use is concentrated in the state's three largest metropolitan areas: New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. ...
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Prepared to Make His Case for Homeowner Relief in Special Session. Louisiana – Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has presented a plan to stabilize homeowners insurance costs for Louisiana residents by funding a program called the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program, which was approved by state lawmakers in 2022, but has yet to be funded. The program aims to provide insurers with matching grants in order to write new policies in Louisiana, modeled after a successful program established in the aftermath of hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005.
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus. […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection".
theadvocate.com
Insurers cashed in on Louisiana’s short-lived incentive program. The results were mixed.
In the grim years after Hurricane Katrina, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon was desperate to find companies willing to sell homeowners insurance in southern Louisiana. Armed with a $100 million pool, the state offered insurers millions of dollars in government grants if they could sell a certain number of policies in parishes near or below Interstate 10 and stick around at least five years.
‘Every type is the right type,’ Critical call for blood donations across SELA, Mississippi
The Blood Center is currently the primary supplier for more than 50 area hospitals and facilities throughout Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi.
wwno.org
Teens who were held at Angola's former death row facility seek to join lawsuit against Gov. Edwards
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Following Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans became one of the most deforested cities in the country. Recently, the environmental group Sustaining Our Our Landscape (SOUL) released a new agenda to plant 100,000 trees in the city by 2040.
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
postsouth.com
381,000 Louisianans approved for Biden’s student debt forgiveness
Out of more than 600,000 Louisianans identified as qualified for Biden’s student loan forgiveness, 381,000 applied and were approved before a federal court case forced the administration to take the application down. “These borrowers could be benefitting from the Administration’s program right now were it not for lawsuits brought...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos. This year's mosquito population may be brutal due to a not-so-harsh winter. Aside from a few days of fridged temperatures, South Louisiana has not experienced severely low temperatures this winter....
La. soon resuming Medicaid disenrollments, returning to pre-pandemic rules
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly two million people in Louisiana rely on Medicaid for health coverage and at the start of the pandemic, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The federal-state program played a vital part in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At the...
Comments / 0