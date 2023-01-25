ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KSN News

Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
LAWRENCE, KS
scenicstates.com

5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers

When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
KANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Gardner, Kansas, family is torn apart… again

GARDNER, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena.
GARDNER, KS
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM

1 Shot is all it takes

Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
OSKALOOSA, KS
WIBW

Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
SHAWNEE, KS
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County

For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

