Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown will not be nationally televised
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State and KU basketball will meet again on Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s a highly anticipated rematch after the Wildcats beat the Jayhawks in overtime on Jan. 17. However, the game will not be nationally televised. Fans who want to watch the game will need an ESPN+ subscription. K-State is currently ranked […]
scenicstates.com
5 Waterfalls in Kansas for Beginner Hikers
When you think of waterfalls, Kansas typically isn’t the first state that pops into mind. Kansas, surprisingly, has over 100 waterfalls, many of which require no advanced hiking skills. If you’ve already explored the agricultural side of Kansas, every Wizard of Oz stop you could find, a day tour...
Kansas girls high school tournament basketball scores
Kansas high school basketball is back in action on Thursday night. Here are the scores KSN covered on our 10 p.m. show.
abc17news.com
Gardner, Kansas, family is torn apart… again
GARDNER, Kansas (KCTV, KSMO) — John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City, Kansas is a city with a rich history and a diverse cultural landscape. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
KMBC.com
T-38s to fly over Arrowhead before AFC Championship Game between Chiefs, Bengals
Arrowhead Stadium will have a loud treat on Sunday afternoon. Four T-38s from Whiteman Air Force Base will kickoff the conference title game in a pre-game flyover. The T-38 is a twin engine, supersonic jet trainer. Whiteman says it's primarily used for training pilots.
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
Car pinned under big rig, dragged for miles along Kansas interstate
Police say a semitrailer dragged a Kia compact car roughly 8 miles along an interstate in Kansas after the car was trapped under the truck Wednesday morning.
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
JEFFCOUNTYNEWS.COM
1 Shot is all it takes
Jamie Wright and Scott Clabaugh stand behind the bar of Stinky’s Bar in Oskaloosa, the place where GJ’s 1 Shot Bloody Mary Mix all began. Red Snapper. Virgin Mary. The Caesar. Michelada. No matter how you slice the tomato, it all boils down to one thing, the mix!
WIBW
Game Wardens warn hunters of image after ducks found on side of road
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens in Kansas have warned hunters about their “image” after a handful of dead ducks were found on the side of a road in Shawnee. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens took to Facebook on Monday, Jan. 23, to plead with hunters to be mindful of their image in local communities.
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
State agency investigates Kansas City-area animal shelter after complaints
The Kansas Department of Agriculture and Mission Police are currently investigating Unleashed Pet Rescue following multiple complaints.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: February will not be like January (WED-1/25)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are looking rather white in the region this morning as 1-2 inches of snow has fallen, clinging to everything. In many ways, the snow reminds me more of a November-type snow where the roads have fared rather well in many instances due to the warmth built up yesterday and the day before, while the flying wet snows stuck to everything else.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigating homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning homicide at the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 400 BLK of SW Tyler St. in reference to a medical. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
bluevalleypost.com
Post readers pick the best nachos in Johnson County
For this week’s “5 to Try”, we asked Post readers to tell us their top choices for one of the most iconic game day foods: nachos. Many of them chimed in with their cheesiest picks. Here’s where to find the best nachos this game day, according to...
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
