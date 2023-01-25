ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe

A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Krewe of Chewbacchus 2023 parade route

NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Chewbacchus is set to roll on Saturday at 7 p.m. The parade will start at St. Claude at Franklin, go down the river side of St. Claude, turn left onto Elysian Fields and go down the French Quarter side of Elysian Fields, turn right on Decatur St and continue along Decatur to end at N. Peters at Conti St.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29

With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Despite short-term rental ban, New Orleans has issued hundreds of residential permits

As proposed revisions to New Orleans’ short-term rental law race toward a court-ordered deadline, the temporary ban on new permits in residential areas isn’t doing much to slow them down. More than 200 such permits have been issued since the ban took effect three months ago, accounting for about one in five of all short-term rental permits currently in effect, according to the city's registry.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring

The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down

NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Where To Eat Before Heading to The Saenger

Broadway in New Orleans just released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season at The Saenger Theatre, and “Tina” the musical about Tina Turner is set to hit the stage next week. With that in mind, we thought this week the editor’s would pick their favorite pre-show eateries – all stars in their own right –
NEW ORLEANS, LA
sfstandard.com

The Best New Orleans-Style Sandwich You’ve Never Tried Is Coming to Town

Gumbo, po’boys and beignets are some of the best-known New Orleans culinary exports. The muffuletta—a delectable tower of salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mozzarella and olive salad between two slices of a seeded loaf—is more of a sleeper hit. That may not be the case in San Francisco for much longer. This March, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing plan to give their cult-favorite pop-up, Sandy’s, a brick-and-mortar home on Haight Street.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

