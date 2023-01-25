Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Will Sutton: Video is a price for feeling safe
A few days ago, two top crime fighters asked the public to help by sharing their private security videos. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams asked New Orleans businesses and citizens to “please invest in security cameras.” Interim Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork announced that the New Orleans Police Department had taken an “innovative step,” signing up with a nationwide app that people can use to share crime scene video with local police.
fox8live.com
Tornado victim: ‘She got blown in through the back doors’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A tornado left its mark on homes and vehicles in Lafourche Parish this week. Some tornado victims were still working on their Hurricane Ida-related repairs. The twister was hard on Benson Toup’s property. “Took a good bit of the roof off the house, dropped our...
WWL-TV
Krewe of Chewbacchus 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The 2023 Carnival season kicked off on January 6, and the Krewe of Chewbacchus is set to roll on Saturday at 7 p.m. The parade will start at St. Claude at Franklin, go down the river side of St. Claude, turn left onto Elysian Fields and go down the French Quarter side of Elysian Fields, turn right on Decatur St and continue along Decatur to end at N. Peters at Conti St.
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
fox8live.com
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Jan. 27-29
With a host of activities ranging from Carnival capers to a Vietnamese festival, the Crescent City gets cracking with fun. "Let the Wookie Win!" is the theme for the Intergalactic Krewe of CHEWBACCHUS PARADE Saturday at 7 p.m., traveling through the Marigny and the French Quarter. Expect to see "out of this world" images as the colorful collaboration celebrates the Carnival season. The evening wraps with the Chewbacchanal at The Fillmore, 6 Canal St., with tickets starting at $20. Get the lowdown on the parade here.
NOLA.com
Despite short-term rental ban, New Orleans has issued hundreds of residential permits
As proposed revisions to New Orleans’ short-term rental law race toward a court-ordered deadline, the temporary ban on new permits in residential areas isn’t doing much to slow them down. More than 200 such permits have been issued since the ban took effect three months ago, accounting for about one in five of all short-term rental permits currently in effect, according to the city's registry.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: Wrecked cars 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary
NEW ORLEANS — Wrecked cars have been 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary. after someone keeps dumping the vehicles in the school's pick-up and drop-off lanes. "Well, be here in the morning to do arrival and we will see three wrecked cars that are in our...
NOLA.com
Man injured in interstate shooting on I-10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police say
A 21-year-old man was shot overnight on Interstate 10 near Bullard Avenue, New Orleans police said Friday. The injured man showed up at a hospital around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities said, seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his knee. He told police he was driving in the eastbound lanes...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods planning for a busy spring
The intimate Lobby Lounge listening room at The Harbor Center in Slidell will present its first "Up Close and Musical" concert of 2023 when The Krickets, a female Americana group from the Gulf Coast, performs on Feb. 23. The 100-seat, smoke-free listening room hosts a series of concerts by nationally...
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
WDSU
Parents left struggling after popular day care in Algiers burns down
NEW ORLEANS — Many parents in Algiers are left struggling after a popular day care went into flames earlier this month. The fire destroyed the Children's College of Academics, and officials believe the fire started from a faulty wire. The owners reported that the day care was recently refurbished...
WDSU
LDWF: 2 men cited for littering in Orleans Parish
NEW ORLEANS — Two Slidell men were cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on separate occasions for allegedly littering in Orleans Parish. Officials said Patrick M. Pfalzgraf, 30, was cited on Jan 13, and Romg R. Stewart, 26, was cited on Jan. 15. Both men were accused of gross littering.
myneworleans.com
Where To Eat Before Heading to The Saenger
Broadway in New Orleans just released the schedule for the 2023-2024 season at The Saenger Theatre, and “Tina” the musical about Tina Turner is set to hit the stage next week. With that in mind, we thought this week the editor’s would pick their favorite pre-show eateries – all stars in their own right –
sfstandard.com
The Best New Orleans-Style Sandwich You’ve Never Tried Is Coming to Town
Gumbo, po’boys and beignets are some of the best-known New Orleans culinary exports. The muffuletta—a delectable tower of salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mozzarella and olive salad between two slices of a seeded loaf—is more of a sleeper hit. That may not be the case in San Francisco for much longer. This March, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing plan to give their cult-favorite pop-up, Sandy’s, a brick-and-mortar home on Haight Street.
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NORDC offering seasonal and year round positions at Friday job fair
The event is happening Friday (Jan. 27) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Rosenwald Rec Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
