WATCH: Gov. Whitmer delivers fifth State of the State speech

'State of the State is strong and ready to go,' Whitmer gives her fifth address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her fifth State of the State address at the Capitol where she outlined her priorities for the next year.
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
GUEST COLUMN: Whitmer shows in State of the State why she deserved overwhelming re-election
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her fifth State of the State on Wednesday, and she showed once again that she richly deserved her overwhelming victory last November. Acknowledging that Michigan families are being forced by economic conditions to have “tough conversations,” she pledged to “work with anyone who wants to solve our real problems.” Indeed, she referenced “working across the aisle” four times.
Educators See Possible Speedbumps in Governor Whitmer’s “Pre-K For All” Plan
During the State of the State address Governor Gretchen Whitmer proposed universal preschool, free for all 4-year-olds in the state. The state would cover the costs of Pre-K, saving families money while getting kids in an educational setting sooner. “We were fortunate because we had access, and we could afford...
To The Point: State of the State and reaction
“To The Point" episode for the weekend of Jan. 28.
Lawmakers, mid-Michigan officials react to Whitmer's State of the State address
Gov. Whitmer delivered her speech in front of both houses of the Michigan Legislature, and some local leaders and officials are reacting to the speech.
Gov. Whitmer calls for stricter gun laws to 'save lives' during Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - During her fifth State of the State on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the time for thoughts and prayers is over as she pushed for stricter gun laws. "It’s time for common sense action to reduce gun violence in our communities," she said. "Let's...
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care
In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says
Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
More snow this week • Minimum wage hike reversed • Home on St. Clair River used for smuggling
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - After starting the month with three weeks of no snow, boy have we caught up this week!. After Wednesday's snow storm, we continue to keep the snow in our weekend forecast. We wake up to an icy and frigid Friday start with temperatures in the low 20s.
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
Slotkin preps Senate run after winning tough reelection bid
In the interview, Slotkin nodded to the plans, saying she was putting her "ducks in a row" before an announcement.
Happy Michigan Day!
Today, January 28th is National Michigan Day! While I doubt there will be any picnics or parades today (we couldn’t get something in summer?) It’s still a great day to reflect on our great, Great Lakes state. First a grade school refresher course:. Nickname: The Wolverine State. Statehood:...
Michigan Appoints Interim Chief Mobility Officer, Begins Hiring Search
The Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (MFME) has announced Kathryn Snorrason will serve as interim chief mobility officer (CMO), replacing Trevor Pawl, effective today. Snorrason currently serves as […] The post Michigan Appoints Interim Chief Mobility Officer, Begins Hiring Search appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Parents, legislators react to Gov. Whitmer's proposed free pre-K for all plan
Free preschool for all. That’s one of a few proposals Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled during Wednesday's State of the State address and one that many parents are anxious to learn more about.
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
Republican lawmakers criticize Gov. Whitmer on economy in State of the State response
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— Following Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address, Republican lawmakers are setting an agenda in opposition to the second-term Democrat’s handling of the economy. Wednesday’s speech was the first in 40 years where the Republican party was locked out of the governor’s office...
