WATCH: Gov. Whitmer delivers fifth State of the State speech

By Katharine Finnerty
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
GUEST COLUMN: Whitmer shows in State of the State why she deserved overwhelming re-election

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her fifth State of the State on Wednesday, and she showed once again that she richly deserved her overwhelming victory last November. Acknowledging that Michigan families are being forced by economic conditions to have “tough conversations,” she pledged to “work with anyone who wants to solve our real problems.” Indeed, she referenced “working across the aisle” four times.
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan

With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
MI State of State: Whitmer Promises Seniors Tax Breaks, Better Care

In her fifth State of the State address this week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized policies designed to put more money in Michiganders' pockets. The second-term Democrat included several proposals, including a plan to cut the tax on retirement income, that played well with Michigan seniors. Melissa Seifert, associate state director...
82 of 83 Michigan counties at low COVID level, CDC says

Almost all of Michigan’s counties are at a low COVID-19 Community Level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Jan. 26. Monroe County, bordering Ohio, is the only county that’s not at a low level. Monroe is at a medium level, since hospital admissions are slightly higher in the metro Toledo area.
Michigan lawmakers both applaud & criticize Whitmer’s State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her State of the State address Wednesday night, and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have quickly released their reactions. It’s tradition for both political parties to stand when the governor enters the House chambers to deliver their message, but after that, all bets are […]
Happy Michigan Day!

Today, January 28th is National Michigan Day! While I doubt there will be any picnics or parades today (we couldn’t get something in summer?) It’s still a great day to reflect on our great, Great Lakes state. First a grade school refresher course:. Nickname: The Wolverine State. Statehood:...
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
