Boys Basketball Stats, Standings: 1/26

The suddenly scorching Toledo Walleye celebrated a significant milestone in style on Saturday night with a 6-0 shutout of Kalamazoo at a sold-out Huntington Center. It marked the 500th victory in the history of the ECHL franchise, which was founded in 2009. The Walleye extended their season-high winning streak to six games. “It's a special night,” said Walleye coach Dan Watson, who has been with the organization since its inception. “It's not just 500 wins for this franchise, it's 500 for the thousands of people who show up all the time, for the city that supports us so well. It's a community-based hockey team, and we want to make sure we perform for them. So everyone's a part of it.” The Walleye scored on back-to-back shots in the first period to build an early 2-0 cushion. Toledo then scored three more unanswered goals in the second period and added another in the third before a crowd of 8,156 — the 13th sellout of the season.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO