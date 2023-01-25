ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humanity of homelessness evident during Coachella Valley's point-in-time count

By Ema Sasic and Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
After a long career as a fisherman in San Pedro, Michael Trama never thought he would end up living in a homeless encampment in a sunken part of the wash just west of the Dinah Shore Bridge in Palm Springs.

But he moved to the desert three years ago to take care of his mother and, he said, was eventually evicted from her home following a dispute with another member of his family.

"It's a terrible thing, it's not fun and it's definitely not easy," Trama said. "There's a lot of good people out here that are trying hard to get somewhere and get affordable housing. But there's just none available, which is most of the problem."

Trama said that's why he's remained at the wash for most of the past year. He was there Wednesday when a group of volunteers came to the wash as part of Riverside County's annual "point-in-time" homeless count.

Cities and counties must do such counts to get certain types of federal and state housing funding. They provide a snapshot of how many homeless individuals are in a community in one given day and helps identify subpopulations, such as veterans, seniors and youth.

Last year's count found 3,316 people across Riverside County, up 15% from 2020. That number includes people staying indoors but in temporary places such as shelters. The number of people lacking any form of shelter was down, but there was a 22% increase in homeless seniors (those 62 and older) and an increase of 83% of families with children.

A report with this year's results is expected to be released in the spring. A youth count is also scheduled through Friday in the county.

Using an app, surveyors gathered basic demographic information and asked how long someone has been homeless, what led to their situation, whether they use any homeless resources and whether they have any chronic or mental illnesses. When people declined to answer, volunteers recorded their observations.

They also note the presence of tents and other places where homeless people live but none are either there or responsive and add them to the count.

‘Eye-opening’

Dee Dee Wilson Barton, who owns a large accounting firm in Palm Springs, said she has volunteered to conduct the count for the last seven years.

On Wednesday, she was part of a team that surveyed an area of southeast Palm Springs, including the encampment where Trama stays and another on Crossley Road just east of Palm Springs’ Walmart.

“This is the most personal eye-opening experience about what homelessness really is,” she said. “It shatters all your judgements and preconceived notions about us vs. them.”

Wilson Barton said she met a woman who lost two jobs during the pandemic and fell into homelessness.

Greg Rodriguez, who works for Riverside County and helps coordinate several countywide efforts to address homelessness, said he also became emotional when he and Wilson Barton were interviewing the woman.

Rodriguez said the only way to truly appreciate homelessness is to see it on ground, a process that makes him feel good about his work but also leaves him aware that much more help and resources are needed.

He added that the federal government needs to step up more to provide resources, adding that Riverside County does a relatively good job of providing shelter and transitional housing but does not have enough permanent affordable housing.

Trama said he lives on $840 a month in SSI benefits and has sought help from workers at the Mizell Senior Center, but has repeatedly been told there is no housing that he can currently afford.

He said he is looking forward to turning 64 in June, which is when he will start receiving more money in SSI and retirement benefits which should allow him to access housing.

In the meantime, one man who stays in a tent on Crossley Road said the government should set up basic facilities with toilets and security for people like him who ended up homeless but want permanent housing.

“The fact is the city and surrounding cities ain’t really looking at doing too much, except pushing everybody from city to city and place to place,” said the man, who identified himself to The Desert Sun as “AD.” “There are so many areas around here that could be utilized for the homeless, but all everybody wants to do is complain about them.”

Rodriguez said local governments are doing a lot: About 600 permanent supportive housing units for homeless individuals are expected to come online in the next three years, while Palm Springs and Riverside County are collaborating on a homeless navigation center that is intended to provide resources and temporary housing to help people transition to permanent housing.

‘More than a count’

Volunteers counted 222 unsheltered people in Palm Springs last year, the highest number among the nine valley cities and second-highest in the county.

There were 105 in Indio, where about 30 volunteers fanned out Wednesday. At an encampment with around 10 tents along Dr. Carreon Boulevard, people young and old were gathered around a fire to stay warm during the early morning hours.

Danny Green, 27, began putting out the fire when he saw Indio police and volunteers approach, but was quickly told he could keep it going. He and three other adults who he lives with each eagerly took a backpack from volunteers, which contained personal hygiene and cold weather items.

Green, from Riverside, told point-in-time volunteer Coy Bradstreet he had been living on the streets for more than two years. His grandmother's death a few years ago caused a split in the family which led to his homelessness. He also said that he "sometimes" struggles with substance abuse.

Sniffling from the cold, Green said his income is about $24 per month. From his encampment he can see the Villa Hermosa II Apartments, where rent begins at $670 for a one-bedroom unit, according to its website.

When asked if he was interested in being connected to housing services, Green said yes without hesitation. He also wanted more information about CalFresh, a state program that provides food benefits to low-income people. That's not always the case, as some people experiencing homelessness refuse services.

It was Bradstreet's first time participating in the point-in-time count, but he has had many interactions with homeless people in the past as an Indio police officer. Volunteering on Wednesday allowed him to gain perspective as to why many were out on the streets, whether it was by choice or circumstance. It was also an opportunity to talk through options with people and hopefully guide them toward a better future.

"Many don't know how to reset or don't know about the services available to them," Bradstreet said. "You want them to succeed."

For that reason alone, Mike Walsh, deputy director of Riverside County's Department of Housing and Workforce Solutions, said the annual event was "more than a count."

"It's not just going out here and doing a quick census, but we're really tying to offer resources to families and seeing how many people we can get into an emergency bed, like at Martha's, or get them into treatment options or permanent housing," he said. "Today is a day to put a face to a need and really emphasize to the community that we have more work to do and try and get people off the street and get them housed."

"Someone told me long ago it's taken folks longer than six months to fall into homeless, and so it probably takes longer than six months to to get out. So if they say no today, it doesn't mean they won't say yes tomorrow," Walsh added.

In Palm Springs, “AD” said he believes any solution starts with more understanding and empathy toward the homeless.

“You'd be surprised how many people (there are) out here that are intelligent,” he said. “Everybody thinks everybody who is out here and homeless is a dope fiend and this and that.

What more people should understand, AD said, is “they could be out here next week.”

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic. Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

