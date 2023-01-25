ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline

After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Would Be 'Best Available Player' at Trade Deadline, Exec Says

The Toronto Raptors are still weighing whether to make any big moves before the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline, but one Eastern Conference executive believes they have the most coveted player on the market. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reports that swingman OG Anunoby likely "would inspire the fiercest trade-deadline...
NBA Rumors: Pascal Siakam Wants to Stay with Raptors amid Deadline Trade Buzz

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly unlikely to deal star forward Pascal Siakam prior to the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline despite rumors of a potential deal. Speaking on his Don't Aggregate This podcast (h/t HoopsHype.com), NBA insider Jake Fischer said that while a Siakam trade is "not impossible," he would be "shocked" if it happened.
1 Player Every Team Should Dump at the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

Every NBA team has something it hopes to add at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, be that a win-now contributor, a long-term draft asset or anything in between. While some clubs won't admit this publicly, they all have someone they'd prefer to unload too—or, at the least, someone who'd bring back more value in a trade than he'd supply on the hardwood.
Knicks Trade Rumors: Cam Reddish Expected to Be Moved Ahead of Deadline

Cam Reddish may be on the move yet again before the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline. "The New York Knicks, you can expect that they're going to move Reddish at the deadline," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Countdown Saturday. "It'll be a combination of a second-round pick and a player. Whatever combination best fits what they can get."
NHL Star Dies

Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
New York visits Brooklyn after Irving's 40-point outing

New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Nets are 5-4 in division matchups. Brooklyn...
Brooklyn's Nine-est: Knicks Drop Another to Nets, Done In By Triples

It was, in ironically macabre fashion, long distances that sank the New York Knicks in a short road trip on Saturday evening. The latest battle of basketball boroughs bowed to the Brooklyn Nets, who sank 22 three-pointers in a 122-115 victory over Manhattan's Knicks at Barclays Center. Brooklyn has now won each of the last nine get-togethers, extending its longest advantage in the rivalry since an 11-game streak between 1984 and 1986.
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage

Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...

