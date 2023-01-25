ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This Is The Most Filmed Location In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6kUC_0kROxViU00
Photo: Getty Images

Texas has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films . Some places are filmed much more frequently than others.

HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. The website states, " HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category."

According to the list, the most filmed location in Texas is NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The most filmed location is the Grand Canyon National Park .

Here are the top 10 most filmed locations in the country:

  1. Grand Canyon National Park, AZ
  2. Yosemite National Park, CA
  3. Yellowstone National Park, WY
  4. Zion National Park, UT
  5. Glacier National Park, MT
  6. Arches National Park, UT
  7. Grand Teton National Park, WY
  8. Everglades National Park, FL
  9. Joshua Tree National Park, CA
  10. White Sands National Park, NM

The top 10 most filmed American buildings in film history are:

  1. Union Station, CA
  2. The White House, D.C.
  3. Golden Gate Bridge, CA
  4. Brooklyn Bridge, NY
  5. Grand Central Terminal Manhattan, NY
  6. Lincoln Center Manhattan, NY
  7. Yankee Stadium, NY
  8. Bradbury Building, CA
  9. Rockefeller Center, NY
  10. Hollywood Bowl, CA

Check out the full list of the most filmed locations in each state on HawaiianIslands.com .

Comments / 0

Related
addictedtovacation.com

8 Easy Day Trip Destinations Around Houston, Texas (With Pics!)

There are hundreds of great day trip destinations located a few miles from Houston. In this article, we will share the top eight best day trips from Houston. What are the best day trips to take around Houston?. Some of the best day trips from Houston include Galveston, Blessington Farms,...
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas

The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Best national park in Texas for birdwatching

HOUSTON (KIAH) A big national Texas park made the Top 10 list for best places to birdwatch in America. American national parks draw in millions of visitors each year. Some go to enjoy hiking, but even more people visit National Parks for birdwatching. There are about 900 species of birds native to the United States, so you’re almost guaranteed to see birds no matter which park you adventure to. Still, you’ll want to visit the park with the most bird species and the best viewpoints to ensure you get the most out of your visit. The experts at birdwatching and social media platform, Birda, List the top ten National Parks where you can see all the birds on your checklist.
TEXAS STATE
Colorado Newsline

A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande

This series originally appeared in Source NM. The Rio Grande existed long before humans. It may not outlive us. Through millions of years, the river is mapped in strata, in oral traditions. More recently, in computer models. All tell of rapidly receding waters. A shrunken Rio Grande remains for thirstier landscapes and wildlife drawn to […] The post A river wounded: Crisis on the Rio Grande appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
tourcounsel.com

Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

On the trail of East Texas’ buried treasure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Legends of buried treasure have fascinated people around the world since time immemorial. It’s no surprise that East Texas has local tales of buried treasure. There are two legends in particular that seem to have found purchase in the minds of East Texas treasure hunters. Tales of pirate booty and Mexican […]
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston

Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
HOUSTON, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Texas Is Running Out Of Squirrels & Winter Of 2021 May Be Why

Seriously, the squirrel count in Texas is way down and something that happened in February of 2021 may be the reason why. In February of 2021, Texas was hit by a major winter storm that messed us up in a lot of ways. Snow, ice and record low temperatures paralyzed the lone star state and dramatically impacted all the state critters.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy