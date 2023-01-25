5-star WR Dakorien Moore to take visit to Oregon this weekend

It looks like the Oregon Ducks will have more than one 5-star recruit in Eugene over the weekend for a visit.

I am now able to confirm multiple reports that 2025 WR Dakorien Moore, a 5-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, will be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the staff. The first report came from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Moore will be one of the top prospects on campus, joining 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor as the other 5-star recruit on the list. Moore is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class and No. 8 overall player in the nation.

Moore holds offers from some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, and many others.

Dakorien Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 91 TX WR 247Sports Composite 5 0.9966 TX WR Rivals 4 N/A TX WR ESPN N/A N/A TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 90 TX WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-0 Weight 180 pounds Hometown Duncanville, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2025

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Tennessee Volunteers

Alabama Crimson Tide

Florida Gators

Miami Hurricanes

Michigan State Spartans

LSU Tigers

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

Texas Longhorns

Oklahoma Sooners

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on May 23, 2022

Will Visit Oregon on January 28, 2023

