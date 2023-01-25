ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

5-star WR Dakorien Moore to take visit to Oregon this weekend

By Zachary Neel
 3 days ago

It looks like the Oregon Ducks will have more than one 5-star recruit in Eugene over the weekend for a visit.

I am now able to confirm multiple reports that 2025 WR Dakorien Moore, a 5-star wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas, will be taking a visit to Eugene to see Dan Lanning and the staff. The first report came from 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong.

Moore will be one of the top prospects on campus, joining 2023 ATH Nyckoles Harbor as the other 5-star recruit on the list. Moore is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 WR in the 2025 class and No. 8 overall player in the nation.

Moore holds offers from some of the top schools in the nation, including Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, USC, and many others.

Dakorien Moore’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4 91 TX WR

247Sports Composite

5 0.9966 TX WR

Rivals

4 N/A TX WR

ESPN

N/A N/A TX WR

On3 Recruiting

4 90 TX WR

Vitals

Height

6-foot-0

Weight

180 pounds

Hometown

Duncanville, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2025

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Tennessee Volunteers
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
  • Florida Gators
  • Miami Hurricanes
  • Michigan State Spartans
  • LSU Tigers
  • Ohio State Buckeyes
  • USC Trojans
  • Texas Longhorns
  • Oklahoma Sooners

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on May 23, 2022
  • Will Visit Oregon on January 28, 2023

