Toledo, OH

Regional water commission looks to delay backup reservoir's construction

By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The Toledo Regional Water Commission will ask the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency for up to a 15-year delay in building a backup reservoir because replacing a new $175 million nine-mile water line is a higher priority.

In a draft version of a letter that Jacob Goetz, a Toledo engineer, presented to the board Wednesday for approval, the commission will be asking the Ohio EPA for the delay in building the reservoir, one of the major projects that regional water officials have wanted since an algal toxin made Toledo’s tap water unsafe to drink the first weekend of August, 2014.

They want a massive reservoir for a 15-day backup supply of fresh water in the event there’s ever another major event involving Toledo’s aging water plant. That also has been a priority for the state, which has set a 2029 deadline for a reservoir to be built in the East Toledo-Oregon area.

A delay is being sought because engineers studying a 78-inch line that brings raw lake water into the plant is heading for a potential crisis of its own. It is connected by World War II-era couplers that are now failing.

One of the commission members, Kevin Aller, Sylvania's safety service director, said a 15-year delay could effectively become an indefinite delay. Toledo officials earlier had estimated only a possible seven-year delay.

“That’s why we’re here in the first place,” Mr. Aller said of the regional commission itself, which grew out of the frustration Sylvania and other communities served by the Toledo system had with improvements to the water plant and distribution lines being delayed by past Toledo city councilmen.

“I get that it was done to stay within that rate structure. But that's a pretty long extension,” Mr. Aller said. “That 15-year extension could get us back in the same boat.”

Lucas County Sanitary Engineer Jim Shaw, the regional water commission’s president, agreed it’s difficult finding a sweet spot because both projects have a high priority. He doesn’t want to wait 15 years for the reservoir, either.

“The sooner we can do it, the less we kick that can down the road,” Mr. Shaw said. “But on the other hand, we have to look at affordability of rates.”

The commission has roughly $100 million budgeted for the reservoir. After learning about the failing water line last fall, board members agreed they should ask the Ohio EPA for permission to shift most of that money over to the pipeline project.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said at the time that land would continue to be acquired for the reservoir as a show of good faith. Andrew McClure, the water plant’s administrator, said Wednesday that is still happening.

The commission ultimately agreed to send off the letter to the Ohio EPA for its opinion on the proposed 15-year delay, and strive to do the reservoir in 10 years or less if that becomes feasible. The 15-year request is being sought as more of a contingency, commissioners said.

“We just don't know what things are going to look like. We want to give ourselves enough time in terms of affordability and what's going on in the region,” Patekka Pope Bannister, Toledo water resources chief, said.

Also at the meeting, Mr. McClure told the commission that the Toledo water plant - which buys potassium permanganate from the Carus LLC chemical plant in LaSalle, Ill. - should have enough of that water-treatment chemical to last until at least the end of July.

Potassium permanganate supplies have been cited as an issue by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency because Carus is America’s largest producer of it. Portions of the Carus plant caught fire on Jan. 11, including an area used to manufacture potassium permanganate.

Potassium permanganate is one of the chemicals used to remove algal toxins during the treatment process, and has other uses such as taste improvement and odor control.

“We’re good through July now,” Mr. McClure said, explaining how efforts are being undertaken to conserve the stock on hand at the Toledo water plant.

Just a few days ago, it appeared Toledo could run out in June.

“We are cutting back as water conditions in the lake allow,” Mr. McClure told the commission.

