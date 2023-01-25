ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Mexico bill would ban contracts for migration detention

By MORGAN LEE, Associated Press
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0og5qp_0kROwyRK00

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators introduced a bill Tuesday that would prohibit local governments and state agencies from contracting to detain immigrants in civil cases with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private detention facilities.

The bill could unwind contractual agreements that help detain immigrants at three privately operated detention centers in New Mexico within close driving distance of the U.S. border with Mexico.

The proposal was sponsored by Democratic state Sens. Jerry Ortiz y Pino and Moe Maestas, both of Albuquerque, with the backing of advocacy groups that are critical of U.S. policies and practices in migrant detention.

The bill resembles recently enacted legislation in New Jersey, Virginia and Illinois aimed at ending detention in civil immigration cases in local facilities.

Asylum-seekers sue feds over ICE data leak

It was unclear whether Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the newly filed legislation.

Proponents of the proposed legislation include the New Mexico Immigrant Law Center, Innovation Law Lab and New Mexico Dream Team.

California’s 2019 ban on privately owned immigration detention facilities was rejected last year by a federal appeals court that cited interference with the federal government’s authority to enforce immigration law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I2lDs_0kROwyRK00
The Torrance County Detention Facility is shown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Estancia, N.M. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

In New Mexico, private companies operate the Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia, Cibola County Correctional Center in Milan and the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral under service agreements with county governments and ICE.

Second migrant hunger strike reported in ICE holding facilities

The Torrance County Detention Facility, privately operated by CoreCivic, was the focus of a scathing inspection report after an unannounced visit in early 2022 by the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General, which found unsafe and unsanitary conditions and recommended the relocation of detained migrants.

The findings were disputed by CoreCivic and ICE. A follow-up inspection by the inspector general showed compliance with 10 of its 14 recommendations.

U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján last year urged the federal government to terminate its contract at Torrance County with CoreCivic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

House passes bill aimed at restricting presidential releases of reserve oil

The House on Thursday passed legislation intended to restrict the president’s ability to release oil from the country’s emergency supply — a bill aimed squarely at President Biden for his handling of rising gasoline prices last year.  The bill passed in a largely partisan 221-205 vote. Rep. Jared Golden (Maine) was the only Democrat who voted […]
MAINE STATE
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Jan. 26, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17. Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning. A procession of police […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Asylum-seekers with CBP One issues turned back at border

A CBP official told Border Report that every asylum seeker with a valid appointment for 12 p.m. who showed up at the Paso del Norte Bridge on Friday was admitted to the port of entry. However, those who showed up with printouts but failed to complete the process and thus had no confirmed appointment could not be admitted for processing.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
KTSM

Steve Castille steps down as Organ Mountain head football coach after four seasons

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – Steve Castille stepped down as the head football coach at Organ Mountain High School after four seasons on Friday, he confirmed to KTSM. Castille took over the Knights program in 2019, going 8-26 in his four years in charge at Organ Mountain after arriving from the Albuquerque area. Castille navigated […]
Amest Tribune

Randy Feenstra: We're delivering on our commitment to America

Commitment. It’s a word that evokes hope, promises leadership, and delivers results. No other word in the English language constitutes a more ironclad bond between individuals than a commitment. Roughly four months ago, House Republicans made our own commitment — a Commitment to America — that we would rebuild our economy, end wasteful spending, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, and defend the American Dream for every person, family, and community who calls our great nation home. ...
IOWA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy