Los Angeles, CA

L.A. City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez seeks more transparency for 311 calls

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Citing issues with service requests related to 311 calls for storm-related issues, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez filed a motion this week seeking an accounting of all such requests related to the rain and wind storms that hit the region earlier this month.

Residents can use the city's 311 system to ask for services such as repairing potholes and removing graffiti. During storms, residents can turn to 311 to address mudslides and fallen trees.

Issues cited by Hernandez include a lack of transparency around whether an issue has been fully addressed, and duplicate tickets regarding similar issues being closed with no explanation.

"When Angelenos make a 311 request, they should be confident that the city will address the issue while providing accurate and timely updates to the community," Hernandez said. "This motion ensures that residents have peace of mind that their concerns are being addressed efficiently and equitably across all neighborhoods."

Hernandez called for the Bureau of Street Services to report a list of all service requests related to the storms in seven days, including all tickets opened, reasons tickets were closed and the next steps for pending tickets.

She also requested that the Bureau of Engineering report within a week on the process of requests for addressing landslides and mudslides, specifically efforts to ensure that the integrity of the slopes is also assessed, with the public able to follow the progress of the work.

