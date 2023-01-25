ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

'These people are out doing their jobs': Metro Detroit neighbors step up to help free mail truck driver stuck in the snow

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18eorv_0kROvyTX00

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – As snow pounds Metro Detroit on Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service is asking residents to be kind to their local mail carriers and keep walkways clear.

One Farmington Hills neighborhood banded together to go a step beyond and helped a mail truck driver who got stuck.

While Metro Detroit freeways and mile roads were kept relatively clear of snow on Wednesday afternoon, side streets were a mess, as one mail carrier found out at a spot that’s “notorious” for people getting stuck.

WWJ’s Cassandra Llamas-Fossen was outside helping her family shovel their driveway Wednesday afternoon when her dog took off down the road towards some people. That’s when she noticed the mail truck and they were quick to jump in.

Some neighbors had already begun digging out the truck’s tires and using salt or sand to try to give the truck traction.

“Eventually my dad and I pushed him because he couldn’t get any traction. He got free for a little bit, then got stuck in front of our house so we had to push him all the way up the hill,” she said.

She said he was “very appreciative” of everyone who jumped in to help.

“Because he would’ve been stuck there for God knows how long. He would’ve never gotten out,” she said. “When I had gotten down there he was fishtailing, spinning in the back end. He could not get out.”

She said others should use their actions as an example to help others who may be in need during the storm.

“Delivery drivers are out, I saw the Amazon driver, the garbage man got stuck and had to back up and come around the other way. These people are out doing their jobs, serving the community,” she said. “If they’re out there doing that and you see them needing a hand or someone else, it really wasn’t a big deal for us to go out and help him and get him on his way.”

Ironically, Llamas-Fossen says, she, her mom and her sister got stuck in the exact same spot as the mail truck more than 15 years ago and neighbors came out to help them get out.

USPS officials on Wednesday sent out a reminder for residents to clear snow and ice from walkways, driveways, porches and areas around the mailbox.

“Slips, trips and falls continue to be the most frequent type of injury sustained by our carriers,” said Michigan 1 District Manager Rick Moreton. “As winter conditions worsen, so do the number of accidents. By simply clearing the way, customers help reduce the risk.”

Residents who receive delivery to roadside mailboxes also must keep the approach to, and exit from, the mailbox clear of snow and any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to get in, and then out, without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
Outsider.com

Deer Hunter Under Fire for Poaching, Says He Doesn’t Care About Hunting Violations

Well here is a potential nomination for the worst person you’ll read about on the internet today. 55-year-old Scott Meisterheim from Kalamazoo, Michigan doesn’t really care about being an ethical hunter and he’s not afraid to admit it. He told a Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) officer investigating several tips about his deer hunting violations “I don’t care, I am addicted to the venison.” As a result of that laissez-faire attitude towards following hunting laws, he’s been charged with 10 separate poaching charges.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy