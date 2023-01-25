Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Related
cpr.org
Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety
Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
KRDO
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
commercecitysentinel.com
Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor
Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
constructiondive.com
Agilent plans $725M expansion at Colorado manufacturing facility
Agilent Technologies, a Santa Clara, California-based biotechnology research company, plans to invest about $725 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Frederick, Colorado, the company said in a press release. The project includes the addition of two new manufacturing lines (known as Trains C and D) which will join the...
Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
Lawmaker’s solar company shuts down, employees claim they’re owed money
Denver solar company EcoMark shut down, but employees said there was no heads up and they are still owed money.
Should You Move to Fort Collins? Here’s What Residents Have to Say
You'll often hear Coloradans tell out-of-staters not to move here. But despite this (or maybe because of this), even some residents don't like living in their own state. How do we know? You can thank social media. A woman named Cynthia recently posed a question to the Facebook group You...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the tainted weed has issued a voluntary recall.
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
coloradopolitics.com
Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY
What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
High Country Bank welcomes new leadership
High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Fort Collins police vehicle rolls onto its roof following crash; 2 injured
A Fort Collins on-duty officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning. The driver of the civilian vehicle was also injured. Both injuries were minor, police said.
coloradosun.com
Heat pumps are having a moment in Colorado, but do they really work in the bitter cold? Yes.
There was a touch of anxiety in the home of Jon and Rachel Rea as a bomb cyclone, with its plummeting subzero temperatures, approached Colorado in December, for the couple no longer had a gas-fired furnace in their basement. They had replaced the furnace three months earlier with a heat...
Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
Comments / 0