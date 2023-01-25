ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cpr.org

Two Suncor employees were burned in a flash fire at the Commerce City refinery. That incident and others are raising questions about worker safety

Suncor Energy has issued its first update on two employees burned in a fire at its Commerce City refinery on Christmas Eve. Loa Esquilin Garcia, a spokesperson with the Canadian oil and gas company, confirmed one employee has returned to work while the other continues to recover at home. She did not offer any further details about the cause or extent of the injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Governor issues formal disaster declaration for Suncor

Gov. Jared Polis has formally declared a disaster emergency in the wake of the Christmas Eve fire at Suncor and its subsequent shutdown. The formal declaration for the Commerce City refinery, issued Jan. 27, was a move meant to protect Colorado's fuel supply chain. The Executive Order formalized his verbal...
COLORADO STATE
constructiondive.com

Agilent plans $725M expansion at Colorado manufacturing facility

Agilent Technologies, a Santa Clara, California-based biotechnology research company, plans to invest about $725 million to expand its manufacturing capacity in Frederick, Colorado, the company said in a press release. The project includes the addition of two new manufacturing lines (known as Trains C and D) which will join the...
FREDERICK, CO
9NEWS

Agencies and businesses offer free radon test kits for January

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Coloradans have just a few more days to take advantage of an opportunity to keep their homes safe. January is National Radon Action month and many agencies and some businesses offer free radon test kits. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) reports...
COLORADO STATE
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

High Country Bank welcomes new leadership

High Country Bank welcomed Sylvia Veltri as its new chief operating officer last week. Veltri joined the bank in 2021 with over a decade of experience in the banking industry. She was promoted to COO to fill a vacancy left by current Chief Executive Officer Niki Stotler. “Sylvia comes with...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Polar plunge poised to send Denver Metro and Eastern Plains into the deep freeze

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Saturday and Sunday. The start of the Arctic cold change happens on Saturday as temperatures get colder along with light snow and freezing drizzle. Sunday into Monday will be the bitter cold plunge that sends highs into the single digits and lows below zero.Friday will be the mild day before the major cold wave takes over. There will be snow in the mountains with high clouds over the plains.Across eastern Colorado temperatures will be in the the 30s and 40s to finish the week.At the same time snow will be ramping...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy