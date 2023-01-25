NEW YORK —— Alicia Monson put on a dominant display to take first place in the Women’s 1 Mile Run Invitational at the 2023 Dr. Sander Columbia Challenge on Saturday, Jan 28, 2023. The Nike Track & Field Center at The Armory, played host to the event, and the race was quite exciting.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO