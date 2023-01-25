ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After historic season, Tulane football team to ride in Krewe of Freret

By Mark Menard
 3 days ago

Their coach might be riding as the grand marshal of Endymion, but that’s not the only Mardi Gras honor that Carnival season has in store for the Big Easy’s favorite college football sons.

After a historic season that ended with an American Conference championship, a stunning upset win over USC in the Cotton Bowl and a #9 ranking to end the year, the Tulane Green Wave’s football team will cap it off with a ride through the streets of New Orleans in the Krewe of Freret.

The 2023 theme is “Let the Band Play On,” and the 25 floats in the parade will be decorated to honor the city’s musical greats, including Allen Toussaint, Big Freedia and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dr. John.

But amidst the musical memories, a special “Green Wave” float has been commissioned to commemorate Tulane’s dramatic rise to glory, and the krewe is also offering a discounted price for any Tulane students who wish to "ride the Wave" in the parade.

As for the accompanying “Shorty Gras” concert ball, this year’s headliners will be rapper Flo Rida and local favorite Trombone Shorty. The bill will also feature Cha Wa, Flow Tribe, Hot Boy Ronald, Khris Royal and the Rebirth Brass Band.

The Krewe of Freret rolls along the Uptown route at 3:30 p.m. on February 11, ending at Mardi Gras World for the concert. Tickets to the ball are $60 apiece and can be purchased at ShortyGrasNola.com.

The concert begins after the parade at 5 p.m.

