ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dartmouth

Verbum Ultimum: Baby Steps toward Student Wellness

Small changes in the classroom could have a big impact on student mental health and wellbeing. Mental health and wellness is always on the minds of Dartmouth students. Since it convened last March, this Editorial Board has published no less than four articles on various mental health topics, from the JED Foundation to the collective trauma of losing five of our classmates in less than three years. Similarly, David Millman ’23 and Jessica Chiriboga ’24, president and vice president of Dartmouth Student Government, ran on a platform of expanding and improving the mental healthcare options available to students.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Persistent laundry issues in College housing spur student discontent

Students noted that despite high laundry prices, machines are often malfunctioning or ineffective. When laundry is done properly, clothes and linens come out clean. But that is not always the case at Dartmouth, with students reporting issues ranging from damp clothing to moldy washers in College dormitories. Aside from some...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Campus student organizations celebrate Lunar New Year

Organizations including the Chinese Language House, Dartmouth Chinese Culture Society, Korean Student Society and Agape Christian Fellowship each hosted events with food and cultural activities. Various student organizations on campus celebrated Lunar New Year on Sunday, Jan. 22 by inviting students to partake in themed activities and complimentary food. Students...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Men’s hockey secures victories over Brown and Yale

With the Big Green’s success over Brown University and Yale University, the team has nabbed its first road win of the season. This past weekend, the men’s hockey team bested Brown University 4-3 and Yale University 4-0 for its first road wins of the season. On Jan. 20,...
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Capone: Dartmouth's Grading System Gets an F, Part II

The Hypocrisy of the Non-Recording Option (NRO) One of the purportedly unique features of Dartmouth’s grading system is the ability to elect a non-recording option (NRO) for a class. Students can select a threshold for the lowest grade they are willing to receive in a class; if, upon completion of the term, they receive a grade lower than their limit (but still pass the class), an “NR” will appear on their transcript instead of the grade. This “NR” is not factored into GPA calculations.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy