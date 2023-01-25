ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Beane, Bills' GM: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane may or may not have been taking a shot at the Cincinnati Bengals, as some have suggested.

But when you use the words "suck bad enough" in the same sentence with "Ja'Marr Chase," it's going to get the attention of Bengals' fans.

"They have a good team," Beane told reporters. "They right now are on the advantage of a rookie quarterback contract. And they had some lean years - and without getting too much into their build - and I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase. But he's a heck of a talent. I would love to have him. But you gotta go through some lean years to do that. And you know, they were able to get (Joe) Burrow) (No.) 1 (overall). And I don't remember where Chase was drafted, but it was pretty high. And those guys are on their rookie deals. We're paying Stefon Diggs a pretty hefty number. We're paying Josh Allen a pretty hefty number. So there is the constraints of the cap. But they have a really good team. And they've got some good young players."

The Bengals selected Chase fifth overall in the 2021 draft, one year after taking Burrow with the first pick.

Beane also said he won't "overreact to one game," and noted that the Bills "weren't in a groove" when they reached the current postseason as they were in 2020 and 2021.

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati Children's competing in Damar Hamlin-inspired contest ahead of AFC championship

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center is competing against three other pediatric hospitals to raise donations ahead of this Sunday's NFL playoff games. The Cincinnati pediatric hospital is joined by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Children’s Mercy Kansas City and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford in California for the Touchdown for Kids fundraising competition.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

