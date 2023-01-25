Read full article on original website
IGN
Attachments
Attachments is the first chapter in Forspoken. This chapter serves as an introduction to the main character, Aflre "Frey" Holland, and basic mechanics to get you started. This step-by-step walkthrough will guide you to complete every task as you help Frey get her life back on track. Spoiler Warning. This...
IGN
Forspoken Wiki Guide
Stuck is the second chapter in Forspoken's main storyline. This walkthrough will guide you through every step necessary to complete this chapter, including basic combat mechanics, gathering resources, and defeating the game's first boss. Stuck Walkthrough Guide. As Frey is teleported to a castle that seems to exist in another...
IGN
Paralogue - The Exalt
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Exalt, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
IGN
FFXIV Valentines Event: Valentiones Day
A special Valentine's quest is rolling around to help you get into the lovey-dovey mood with Final Fantasy XIV. Participate in the Valentione's Day seasonal event in FFXIV this February, and complete Lisette de Valentione's quest to earn exclusive Valentine-themed quest rewards. On this page of IGN's Final Fantasy XIV...
IGN
Marvel Snap Player Hits Max Collection Level in What Dev Calls a 'World First'
A Marvel Snap player has achieved a truly Marvel-ous feat by reaching the end of the Collection Level track and seemingly becoming the first player in the world to do so. Spotted by @SnapDecks on Twitter, a player by the in-game name Aaron has reached the end of his progression in Marvel Snap, halting his progress and gaining the attention of the development team at Second Dinnner.
IGN
Emblem Ike
In Fire Emblem: Engage, Ike is known as the Emblem of Radiance. A famous mercenary leader with unparalleled skill in battle. Ike's Emblem is described as being strong in both offensive and defensive power, but he gets even more powerful the more health that has been lost. This emphasized with the abilities he provides, such as his Synchro Skill, Brave General. If the equipped unit has less than 75% HP, they will be granted a passive boost in Def and Res. As for Ike's Engage Weapon, he will be given the Hammer weapon, which deals greater damage to armored enemy units.
IGN
Out Zone Gameplay Trailer
Toaplan’s arcade shooter Out Zone is back in action and reloaded with modern features, like online leaderboards, arcade-accurate emulation, quick saves, and the brand-new beginner mode. As one of the most celebrated run and gun shooters in arcade history, its hellish challenges will get your blood pumping if you have the skills to match!
IGN
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay Walkthrough - Tales and Revelations (3/3)
IGN’s A Plague Tale: Requiem gameplay walkthrough shows you how complete Chapter 9 - Tales and Revelations Part 3. For more A Plague Tale: Requiem, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/a-plague-tale-requiem/
IGN
What Dead Space Gets Right That The Callisto Protocol Got Wrong
You know how it is – you go years without a sci-fi survival horror game set in the distant depths of space, and then two arrive in consecutive months. The first, The Callisto Protocol, a spiritual successor to the Dead Space series helmed by Dead Space creator Glen Schofield and reportedly endowed with a monster development budget, released this past December with notable performance issues and ultimately failed to hit its sales targets. The second, a remake of the original 2008 Dead Space crafted with considerable care and creativity by Motive Studio, arrived this past week and managed to outdo the original in almost every way. Earlier in 2022, Schofield was quoted as being “kind of bummed” about not having any involvement in remaking the seminal survival horror game that put his name on the map. One can only wonder how he’s feeling now.
IGN
Phil Spencer on Halo's Future: 'The Heart and Soul of Halo Is with 343'
After a mass wave of 10,000 layoffs at Microsoft that impacted, among other Xbox teams, 343 Industries, there have been a number of concerning reports and rumors surrounding the future of the Halo series in the hands of a significantly downsized team. In response to these concerns, Xbox head Phil Spencer has reassured that 343 remains "critically important" to the success of Halo.
IGN
Locked Labyrinth: East (The Barren Plains)
This walkthrough will run you through the Locked Labyrinth in Forspoken's Barren Plains Region, which is found in Somewhere Outside of Cipal. It'll show you where to find the dungeon, what enemies you'll be facing and how to defeat the boss standing between you and your reward. For completing this...
IGN
Over The Top
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Over The Top Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Over The Top. Find the Senior Worker. For this Mission Story, you'll have to first find a way into...
IGN
The Pathless - Official Nintendo Switch and Xbox Release Date Trailer
The Pathless is an open-world adventure that challenges players to forge a connection with the spirits of a mystical island, explore forests full of secrets and dispel a dark curse that grips the world. With a charming eagle companion, lore to uncover, and massive multi-stage boss fights, The Pathless takes players on an unforgettable journey of perseverance and forging their own path. The Pathless is launching on February 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
Genshin Yelan Ascension Materials
Genshin Impact character Yelan first arrived in the Version 2.7 update, and is due to feature on a rerun banner in Version 3.4! If you're looking forward to recruiting the Hydro bow user, you may be looking for Yelan ascension materials in order to prepare in advance so you can level her up when the time comes.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
The eerie corridors of Dead Space's USG Ishimura are far from inviting. Whether it's the ravenous undead abominations lurking in the ventilation system or the growing fleshy mass that appears to be seeping into every sector of the ship, there's very little in this morbid science fiction world that isn't hellbent on ripping you limb from limb.
IGN
Star Wars: The Bad Batch — Are the Ancients Tied to the Jedi?
This story contains spoilers for The Bad Batch. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free The Bad Batch Season 2 review. There’s a blast from the past in the latest episode of The Bad Batch Season 2. Diving into the history of the Jedi Order and those that came before, fans are rightly asking who the “Ancients” are and what they could mean for the wider mythos of the galaxy far, far away.
IGN
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for January 27-31
The loot fairy, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each...
IGN
Eyes On Target
This page of IGN's Hitman 3 walkthrough details everything you need to know about completing the Eyes On Target Mission Story in Mendoza, including how to accomplish it without being detected. Eyes On Target. For this Mission Story, you'll want to make your way to the sniper nest on the...
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Electric Cup Team
The Electric Cup joins Pokemon Go's Battle League for a brief time, allowing you access to unique and high-value rewards. But which Pokemon are best to bring into the fight?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of which Pokemon will work best in the Electric Cup format within Pokemon Go.
