ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Gold Cross agrees to temporarily continue Augusta ambulance services

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkvT0_0kROrMER00

The City of Augusta has managed to hold onto its EMS provider for a little bit longer.

Augusta’s commissioners and staff members were able to agree to a month-to-month contract with Gold Cross EMS after over two hours of discussion during an emergency meeting held Wednesday.

The contract stipulates that Gold Cross continue its services in Augusta-Richmond County in exchange for $250,000 this month and $150,000 every month that follows until the state health department designates a new EMS provider for the zone.

This agreement followed heated debate over the last two days. After Tuesday's divisive commission meeting, which resulted in no contract being given to Augusta's long-time provider, Gold Cross relinquished the control of the zone and announced that they would be pulling out of the city. Gold Cross executives further said they had no interest in continuing negotiations.

'Negotiations ended today':Gold Cross to end service in Augusta following heated debate

Restaurant Fire:Captain D's on Wrightsboro Road closed after Wednesday fire

But in comparison, Wednesday's meeting was much more civil and Gold Cross Vice President Steven Vincent was able to sit down with staff and find a path forward.

"The state has asked if we would, please, consider trying to work with Augusta," Vincent said. "Our goal is to take care of the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County and the CSRA. We've been here 17 years. This is our home. So, if there's an opportunity to come back to the table, we would definitely entertain that."

Georgia Department of Public Health spokesperson Nancy Nydam confirmed that Gold Cross would not be the official zone provider for Augusta as of Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m. There will then be a 10-day period for applications for others to become the new zone provider.

The City of Augusta has been intent on taking control of the zone, and they could if they can prove themselves as capable of handling the city's emergency service needs. Vincent said that if Augusta became the zone provider and if they could come to an agreement, Gold Cross could potentially bring back their services on a more permanent basis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

What’s Columbia County’s relationship with its ambulance service?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance providers, we talked to Columbia County leaders to see how their contract with the ambulance service is working for them. Columbia County and Gold Cross’s relationship goes back to the ‘90s. The county manager...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire chief, city leaders ‘on one accord’ about ambulance service

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s fire chief says his agency and city leaders are “on one accord” about ambulance service in the city. Fire Chief Antonio Burden spoke on Friday, two days after the Augusta Commission approved a month-to-month contract with its current ambulance provider. The temporary...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County minor last seen 4 months ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking announced the search for a girl who has been missing since September. According to authorities, Denise Reyes Lopez, 16, was last seen on Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Maple Drive Martinez. Lopez is described as approximately...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM UPDATE: ‘Status zero’ getting worse in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - What was a crisis two and a half years ago is now on the brink of becoming catastrophic in Aiken County. Our I-TEAM first exposed the ambulance shortage in 2020 when people in need of emergency medical services waited hours for help. We’ve found it is...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

15 residents displaced following Champion Pines Apartment fire

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta fire crews responded to Champion Pines Apartments for a structure fire. The complex is located at 1500 Champion Pines Lane off Wylds Road in Augusta. According to fire officials, the call came in at 11:22 Thursday night. Engine 13 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire in building 100. All […]
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Two dead in mining accident in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. — Two people are dead after a mining accident in Wrens, Georgia on Friday. The victims were employees of Piedmont Mining LLC, according to a press release. Emergency response personnel as well as the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) were contacted immediately after the accident.
WRENS, GA
wfxg.com

Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
WARREN COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Bicyclist hit on Olive Road dies in hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a bicyclist. According to the coroner, 53-year-old Marico Dorsey was riding a bicycle on Olive Rd. near Eagles Way, Wednesday, January 11, when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he died Wednesday evening. The coroner's office says no autopsy will be done.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Misunderstanding at hospital spurs alert to AU community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University sent out an alert to students and faculty members about an “incident” at Piedmont Augusta hospital. But Piedmont later said there was no emergency and it was all a misunderstanding. The AU message was sent out at 1:04 p.m. Wednesday through the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

We’re learning more about plans to improve Broad Street in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are getting a clearer picture of the Broad Street improvement proposals. This would be from Milledge Road to East Boundary Street. And the plans include a park dedicated to James Brown. A contractor has not been selected for the project yet, but if the Augusta...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

HIRING NOW: The Masters Tournament to hold job expo

(AUGUSTA, GA) - This April, you can help welcome the world to Augusta, Georgia. The Masters Tournament is holding a job expo on Tuesday, January 31st. The expo will be held at The Legends Club from 1pm to 7pm. It's located at 2701 Washington Road, in Augusta. There are a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Body thought to be missing Burke County 89-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after sending out an alert about a missing 89-year-old, authorities believe this body has been found. Around 9:30 a.m. Friday, a volunteer assisting in the search for Robert Walker Jr discovered a body in a wooded area off of Gough Red Hill Road. The...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 dead, another injured after structure fire in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and another is injured after a structure fire on the 1300 block of Aldrich Street on Wednesday morning. The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 1300 block of Aldrich Street at 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters located...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy