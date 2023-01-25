Higher egg prices getting baked into bread, sweets

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) - - Egg prices are up by 138% compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

WBBM Newsradio’s Carolina Garibay reports on how the surge is affecting local bakeries.

Aya Fukai says she used to pay around $16 to $24 for a case of 15 dozen eggs.

"But now we are getting each case for about 50 to 60 [dollars], sometimes depending,” she says. “So, it is a huge significant difference for business where our eggs go into everything."

She owns Aya Pastry in Westtown, which sells French- and Japanese-influenced products.

The prices of flour, butter and chocolate are also up, making certain products harder to sell for a reasonable price. Like her brown butter brownie, which Fukai says she had to take off the menu completely.

"We couldn't justify putting a brownie on her menu and saying, ‘Okay, this is going to cost you all of a sudden $8 or something like that.’”

Fukai says it's been a constant battle to balance raising prices without overcharging customers.

