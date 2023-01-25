Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
1470 WMBD
Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses. Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up...
1470 WMBD
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
1 Bullish Detail Quietly Buried in IBM's Q4 Results
A close examination shows the company's doing very, very well where it counts the most.
1470 WMBD
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
1470 WMBD
KLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates
(Reuters) – U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 5.3% after market. The chip manufacturing equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
1470 WMBD
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s sales fall less than feared as China rebounds
(Reuters) – French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of...
Comments / 0