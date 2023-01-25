ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, OH

Police: Speed cameras slowing down I-271 drivers, but ‘still some work to do’

By Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Low3j_0kROqECq00

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team investigated what’s happening on one of the area’s busiest highways one year after police there started sending out tickets from speed cameras.

Mayfield Village police say they’re seeing a drop in some extreme speeding, but they still have a big problem with dangerous drivers on I-271.

The police chief says that stretch of highway can be used by 5,000 drivers an hour.

Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report

Chief Paul Matias tells us that police have proof they’ve been slowing down traffic there by clocking drivers with speed cameras and sending out tickets.

The chief says, in the first year of using speed cameras, the number of cars and trucks going above 85 miles an hour has dropped by nearly a quarter, 22%.

Last year, Mayfield Village police started clocking speeders with speed cameras during rush hours.

Just from rush hours, police sent out nearly 12.000 camera tickets.

But, the overall number of camera tickets issued each month has gone down.

“We had hoped it would have a significant impact on reducing speeds,” Chief Matias said. “We’re happy with 22% reduction. It shows the program is working, but again, there’s still some work to do.”

In fact, the chief shared body camera video from patrol officers stopping speeders going 101 in a 60 mile per hour zone, and in one case, 127 miles per hour.

Police say they’ve tracked traffic trends there with the help of an Ohio Department of Transportation sensor over 271. That sensor captures the number of drivers passing through and the speeds.

So what now? We wondered if drivers will see police with the speed cameras on 271 more often this year.

Neighborhood without water for weeks, resident demands action

Mayfield Village police say no. They plan to keep using the cameras only at rush hour.

Also, they’ve only been sending tickets to drivers going at least 16 miles over the speed limit, and there are no plans to change that either.

“We still have work to do before we can say this has been a complete success,” the chief said.

Drivers we met told us that 271 can seem like a race track.

“People going too fast. Always,” one man said.

“I notice a lot of crazy drivers,” a woman said.

You should know, we have not seen this kind of analysis from other towns notorious for using speed cameras. For example, no impact study like this from Newburgh Heights or Linndale.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights mayor to expedite creation of police oversight bureau in wake of confrontation captured on viral traffic stop video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Boys, 12 and 14, accused of dropping rocks on cars along I-680

Youngstown Police say they have arrested two male juveniles on the second night that rocks were onto vehicles driving along Interstate 680. The arrests were made late Thursday after police say half a dozen vehicles were damaged in the area of the Mahoning Avenue overpass. Officers were told that the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn reopening

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday. It has been closed since May 9, 2022, when an inspection revealed dangerously eroded steel and forced it closed to all traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation had previously rated the bridge “poor” on inspection reports, along with 119 other bridges in the county, cleveland.com later found.
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Seeks Public Input on Heisley Road Resurfacing Project

The city of Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and SR-2. The project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through November 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained via daily lane closures. The estimated construction cost for the project is $1.4 million. A federal...
MENTOR, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy