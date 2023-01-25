Read full article on original website
WTOP
Md. Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With a single, swift personnel move this week, Gov. Wes Moore (D) may have done more to advance Maryland’s battle against climate change than volumes of legislation or months of advocacy ever could.
Bay Net
Steuart Chaney Awarded Maryland Governor’s Chesapeake Bay Ambassador Award
NORTH BEACH, Md. – Last week, on one of his final days in office, Governor Larry Hogan named E. Steuart Chaney of Herrington Harbour Marinas a Chesapeake Bay Ambassador. This lifetime achievement award is the highest honor the Governor of Maryland can bestow on an individual for their environmental contributions. Only two Marylanders received this prestigious honor during Governor Hogan’s tenure.
WTOP
Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption
The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
DNR Announces Winter Waterfowl Hunting Day For Youth, Veterans And Military Members
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel to experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day on Saturday, Feb. 4. “These special hunt days give our youth, active duty military and veteran hunters...
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now
BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
Lawmakers expanding benefits to support military spouses
Veterans and their contributions are well entrenched in our state's history. The United States Naval Academy, Fort Meade and all the supporting veteran organizations in Maryland are proof of that.
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
thecatoctinbanner.com
When Elephants Roamed Maryland
One would hardly expect to see a wild elephant wandering about the landscape in Maryland today unless it was a zoo or circus escapee, but there was a time when the sight of them would not have seemed to be so out of the ordinary. In fact, there was a...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Board of Public Works approves $400 million for Blue Line Corridor project
LANDOVER, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other top officials have greenlighted the long-awaited Blue Line Corridor project. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the massive redevelopment near FedEx Field could start taking shape as early as later this year. The new life for this project comes in the way...
Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video
VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
publicnewsservice.org
Marylanders Encouraged to Test for Radon
January is National Radon Action Month and officials are encouraging Marylanders to test their homes. Radon is a radioactive gas produced by the natural breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. After smoking, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S. with the EPA estimating it claims the lives of 21,000 Americans annually.
Maryland lawmaker fighting to make sure genetic testing won't impact insurance coverage
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Could your DNA be used against you? Genetic testing has helped us find ancestors and potential health risks, but could that information cost you? That’s a fear that one Maryland lawmaker wants to stop. Whether it’s a “23 and Me” or doctor-ordered genetic test, the...
Wbaltv.com
Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland unveils ambitious agenda for Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is pushing an ambitious agenda in Session 2023 that includes issues surrounding recreational cannabis, education, Black wealth, health and housing. The caucus wants to stop allowing police to search a person or their vehicle if the officer smells marijuana during...
No Democratic Bench? Josh Shapiro and Wes Moore Are Ready To Step Up
The inaugurations in Pennsylvania and Maryland this month introduced Democrats to their future.
police1.com
Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
