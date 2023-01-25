ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Net

Steuart Chaney Awarded Maryland Governor’s Chesapeake Bay Ambassador Award

NORTH BEACH, Md. – Last week, on one of his final days in office, Governor Larry Hogan named E. Steuart Chaney of Herrington Harbour Marinas a Chesapeake Bay Ambassador. This lifetime achievement award is the highest honor the Governor of Maryland can bestow on an individual for their environmental contributions. Only two Marylanders received this prestigious honor during Governor Hogan’s tenure.
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Edy Zoo

21,000 lives claimed annually: Marylanders test your home for radon gas now

BALTIMORE, MD. - Radon is a naturally occurring, odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil and rocks. The gas can seep into homes through cracks and gaps in foundations, walls, floors, pipes, and drains. Unfortunately, radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States and is estimated to claim 21,000 American lives yearly.
thecatoctinbanner.com

When Elephants Roamed Maryland

One would hardly expect to see a wild elephant wandering about the landscape in Maryland today unless it was a zoo or circus escapee, but there was a time when the sight of them would not have seemed to be so out of the ordinary. In fact, there was a...
WAVY News 10

Biden, Harris, Moore, Youngkin, other officials respond after release of Tyre Nichols video

VIDEO ADVISORY: Footage released of the traffic stop and beating of Tyre Nichols contained in our coverage may be disturbing to people. We do recommend discretion in viewing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The president, vice president and governors of Maryland and Virginia were among elected officials who issued statements after officials in Tennessee released […]
publicnewsservice.org

police1.com

Md. police use volunteers to test marijuana influence on drivers ahead of legalization

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — To prepare for the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, medically certified volunteers agreed to consume marijuana so that authorities could analyze the difference between how cannabis impairs drivers versus how alcohol influences them. Volunteers from Montgomery County smoked or consumed marijuana while police...
