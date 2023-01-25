Read full article on original website
South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
U.S. economy grows strongly in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards the end of the year, with higher interest rates eroding demand. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized...
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s sales fall less than feared as China rebounds
(Reuters) – French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit – Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States...
Pakistani rupee’s fall slows as hopes rise for IMF money
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – The Pakistani rupee showed signs of steadying on Friday after steep decline over the previous two days, with hopes raised by an International Monetary Fund team visiting Islamabad in coming days to discuss resuming disbursements from a bail-out package. On Thursday, the Pakistani rupee fell...
Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses. Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up...
Intel sees more losses as PC makers sharply cut chip buying, shares slump
(Reuters) -Intel Corp said it expects to lose money in the current quarter, surprising investors with a bleaker-than-expected outlook for both the PC market and slowing growth in its key data center division. The company’s shares fell 7% in trading after the bell. Two of Intel’s most important markets...
From barges in Venice to robots in China, packages reach their final destinations in many different ways around the world. See some of the most unique.
Packages are delivered with robots, boats, bicycles, and horses in Brazil, China, Germany, Holland, Nigeria, Rwanda, and the UK.
3 Supercharged Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond
This basket of names brings diversity to what is still a risky sector to invest in.
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
