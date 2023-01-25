ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Winter Park secures loan to assist with new employee housing

By SAVANNAH MEHRTENS
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2njwq3_0kROosHw00

In an effort to curb the lack of local housing for Winter Park Resort workers, local leaders and the operators of the resort will move forward with employee housing in a public-private partnership that could serve as a model for other resort towns.

D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group in partnership with Alterra Mountain Company closed a $39.55 million syndicated loan for employee housing. Located off U.S. Highway 40 and Winter Park Drive, this project includes a 332-unit residential community made to accommodate the employees of Winter Park Resort, according to a news release.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall.

D.A. Davidson’s Special District Group in Colorado mostly works in “financing public infrastructure for land development through the issuance of municipal bonds,” according to the release.

Managing Director Kyle Thomas said they are a group of financial professionals who help fund real estate projects in mostly public infrastructure. The Alterra Mountain Company operates the Winter Park Resort in addition to other resort destinations — including being the heli-ski operation and owner of Ikon Pass.

The resort and land are owned by the City of Denver.

Like many ski towns, Winter Park has limited employee and workforce housing options that are affordable. Often times, resort workers have to find alternatives through independent arrangements or in other neighborhing towns. Less than 25% of resort employees live in Winter Park employee housing, according to the release.

“It’s at a prime location where employees can literally walk to work so they’re not having to bus from somewhere far away,” Thomas said about the upcoming housing project. “It’s going to be a very noticeable project once constructed because of the location.”

Jen Miller, spokesperson for Winter Park Resorts, said housing for both seasonal and year-round employees currently consists of different locations throughout Fraser Valley. The resort has master leases with property owners that they sub-lease to workers. Housing is within the employee’s pay structure, comes out of their paychecks, and is subsidized by the resort.

This new housing facility will be designed for both seasonal and year-round workers. The layout will have a combination of studios and one-bedroom units that include communal kitchens and living spaces, according to the release. Having individual rooms for employees is unique, according to Miller, who said often times workers will have to have roommates and share spaces.

“Winter Park, like many mountain communities, is tourist destination,” Thomas said. “And so a lot of the housing stock is either for individuals that own second homes who use them for vacations or for AirBNB, or other short term rentals. There’s just a lack of affordable housing for people who want to live and work in the valley.”

Vail Resorts and town officials argued over affordable employee housing last year. A 5-acre plot of land was going to be used to build employee housing, but officials were concerned about a group of bighorn sheep using it as their winter environment. The case is now being litigated and no construction has begun.

Thomas said he believes this upcoming employee housing project is a step in the right direction.

“The lack of workers in the mountain communities is well documented, and instead of relying on the private investment community to solve the problem, Alterra said ‘we are going to take this matter into our own hands and we’re going to build our own housing project,’” Thomas said. “Now is 330 beds going to solve the problem? No. But it’s a step in the right direction.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

27-year-old youth mentor dies off jump at Aspen Snowmass

A 27-year-old skier died at Aspen Snowmass Ski Resort in a single-skier accident Thursday, according to a Pitkin County Coroner's Office news release. Tyler James Updegraff, 27, of Silverthorne, suffered an undisclosed injury on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park in the Aspen Snowmass ski area. His cause of death is under medical review, but the coroner's office declared the manner of death accidental.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
1037theriver.com

2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives

The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Democrats in Louisville-based House District 12 choose Kyle Brown to replace Tracey Bernett

Colorado's spot as second in the nation to have a majority-women legislature ended just three weeks into the 2023 session, when a Democratic House District 12 vacancy committee Saturday selected Kyle Brown of Louisville to replace Rep. Tracey Bernett, D-Louisville. Brown won on the first ballot. The district, which is based in Boulder County, includes the communities of Lafayette, Louisville, Niwot and Superior. ...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy