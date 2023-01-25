ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Man fired for wanting a raise deletes thousands of hours of work, leaving boss in a fix

Workplaces can get toxic and unhealthy for employees pretty quickly. And in one such instance, an employee decided to ask for a raise in his wages after being given an immense amount of work on a daily basis. To his surprise, he was fired in a few hours. What he did next was unimaginable. A person on Reddit with the username u/This_Manner_ wrote that three years ago, he was working as a videographer doing social media content for a seven-figure company. He wrote, "I was paid roughly just better than minimum wage and was cranking out (at one point) 50 videos a day. I was freelancing and was on a loose contract. I was desperate for the money."

