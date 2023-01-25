ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NHPR

Developer Mark Ciborowski: 'I'm trying to beautify Concord forever'

This story is shared by partners in the Granite State News Collaborative. It was first pubished in the Concord Monitor. Someday this year, Mark Ciborowski will hire someone to move a pair of long, heavy oak bars from Pennsylvania to his proposed masterpiece in downtown Concord. One bar, 36 feet...
CONCORD, NH
NECN

School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
BEVERLY, MA
WMUR.com

Nearly 1,000 people now suing former Youth Detention Center

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — Lawyers at Rockingham County Superior Court discussed the next steps Friday in a lawsuit against New Hampshire's Youth Detention Center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center. Rus Rilee, the lead plaintiff's attorney, said the case started in May 2018, when the first accuser came...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
WMUR.com

Annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday

CONCORD, N.H. — Families seeking a fun event this weekend can visit Concord as the city's fifth annual Concord Winter Festival kicks off Friday. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., visitors can stop by the art and bloom exhibit at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen's headquarters on South Main Street.
CONCORD, NH
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WMUR.com

Filotimo Casinos announces $3.8M in charitable donations

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire casino company unveiled new games on Thursday as it announced its charitable giving from the past year. The NH Group owns four casinos in the state under the Filotimo name. Company officials gathered at the Manchester location on Thursday to unveil new casino games called historic horse racing machines, which operate similarly to slot machines and are based on old horse-racing results. The games are licensed by the New Hampshire Lottery.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
CONCORD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Police: Deadly shooting on Granite Street followed dispute inside bar, Salem man charged with second-degree murder

CONCORD, NH –A Salem man is in custody, charged with the shooting death of Timothy Pouliot, 24, of Manchester. John Delee, 22, of Salem, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of recklessly causing Timothy Pouliot’s death by shooting him with a firearm. Delee is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County (Northern District) Superior Court on Monday, January 30, 2023.
SALEM, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
NECN

5 Children Found Living in ‘Deplorable' NH Home With Trash, Feces: Police

Five children were found living in a Manchester, New Hampshire home being described by authorities as "filthy," "unsafe" and "deplorable," and the adult household members have been arrested, according to the city's police department. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, were arrested Thursday and are facing charges that include...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Fire officials investigating fatal Haverhill blaze

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a blaze in Haverhill that left one person and their pet dog dead, offcials said. Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire around 4:45 p.m. found smoke showing from the second floor of a multi-family home, according to a joint statement issued by Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
HAVERHILL, MA

