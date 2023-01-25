ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon

The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:2f189ed44323ebd4c6709953 Player Element ID: 6319314550112. During Wednesday night’s zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents unhappy with changes to dangerous intersection

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-27:6c57f094726e5d654c8e3ea5 Player Element ID: 6319316936112. An intersection in Cape Coral got a bigt of an upgrade last week, but some drivers aren’t happy with the changes. Left turns...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge happening this Saturday

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Grab your spoons, toss on your bib, and get ready for turn up the heat for the 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge. More in the Morning welcomed Battalion Chief with the South Trail Fire and event founder Jason Dysarczyk, Manager of Stu’s Motorcycle Kaley Tyree, and Eve Volkmann from the law offices of Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman,Rice & Purtz to break down this year’s event.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-01-28:4003dd4ffb16e34eed668cab Player Element ID: 6319372809112. The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They’re holding their first music walk on...
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy