Structure fire in Fort Myers Friday afternoon
The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon in Lee County. According to FMFD, shortly before 2 p.m., multiple crews from FMFD responded to a fire at 2524 Congress Street in Fort Myers. At the scene, crews saw smoke from a second-floor apartment. Crews suddenly grabbed...
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Local artist began work on Naples Pier mural before hurricane, finished this month
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– A local artist started painting a mural of the Naples Pier before Hurricane Ian for a celebration. The hurricane came, and he found himself consumed in working through the aftermath of the storm. The mural lay in wait to be completed: until this month. Scott Brown,...
Experts warn of contaminated water at Lee County Beaches
LEE COUNTY, FLA. – Southwest Florida water experts are warning beachgoers, boaters, and the like – go in at your own risk. Colusa Waterkeeper and the Department of Health samplings show how even at beaches like Lynn Hall Beach Park, bacteria is showing in high amounts. People are going out anyway.
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
Edison Mall closed due to water main break
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Edison Mall is closed following a water main break on Saturday. Some stores have shared online that they are closed for the day. The mall will be closed until further repairs are done.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Cape Coral food trucks to be forbidden from overnight parking
During Wednesday night's zoning regulation discussion, the City of Cape Coral decided that food trucks will not be allowed to park at job sites...
Fox 4 video of boat removed from Rubicon Canal
Fox 4's photographer was on scene as crews removed a boat submerged in the water from the Rubicon Canal in Cape Coral
Cape Coral residents unhappy with changes to dangerous intersection
An intersection in Cape Coral got a bigt of an upgrade last week, but some drivers aren't happy with the changes. Left turns...
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
Rails to trails: Turning abandoned Lee County railway tracks into walking trails
There is a plan wherein old railroads are sold and turned into walking and running trails for people to enjoy. A 12-mile stretch of...
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
Cape Coral man arrested for squatting in Key Largo home
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested Thursday after they were found staying in a Key Largo home without the owner’s permission. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), 63-year-old John Wehrle of Cape Coral and 60-year-old Charles Huston of Colorado assumed they were ‘welcome’ at the island home on Jolly Roger Drive and strolled right through the unlocked front door.
Pine Island "Nashville Gone South" festival
The St. James City Civic Center will host the "Nashville Gone South" Hurricane Relief Festival today, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge happening this Saturday
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Grab your spoons, toss on your bib, and get ready for turn up the heat for the 4th Annual Lee County Chili Challenge. More in the Morning welcomed Battalion Chief with the South Trail Fire and event founder Jason Dysarczyk, Manager of Stu’s Motorcycle Kaley Tyree, and Eve Volkmann from the law offices of Goldstein, Buckley, Cechman,Rice & Purtz to break down this year’s event.
More safety concerns at a dangerously busy intersection in Cape Coral
Residents in Lee County are growing even more concerned over the Burnt Store Road and Tropicana intersection
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
Florida man challenges everyone to fight after bars close
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The line between night and morning was blurred Saturday in Cape Coral. Last call had come and gone, and the lingering crowd was beginning to disperse. Cape Coral Police watched the clock click past three in the morning, yet the street outside the establishments was still a frenzy of activity.
