CALDWELL, Idaho — The Yotes women's basketball team lost a third-quarter lead to No. 9 ranked Lewis-Clark State College as they dropped their fifth game in a row by a score of 61-58 Friday night. The Men's team picked up their 19th win in a row as they beat LCSC, 74-63. More important than the outcome of the games was the person sitting on the bench during the Yotes women's game. Jenika Zurita was set to join the Yotes as a freshman this season, but a few months before doing so, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. The illness would delay her college experience. On Friday, she made the trip to Caldwell and sat next to the coaching staff for the game.

CALDWELL, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO