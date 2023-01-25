Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
12 Items That Are Incredibly Difficult to Find Due to Shortages in Boise
It’s been three years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and it’s hard to believe that we’re still walking into grocery stores and seeing empty shelves. Three years later, we’ve moved beyond panic-buying toilet paper, bottled water and disinfecting wipes, but wandering through the aisles at your local Albertsons, Fred Meyer, WinCo or Walmart still hasn’t gotten back to normal. There are days when you walk in and think to yourself “what does everyone else know that I don’t” when you see a certain product completely wiped out.
Arbiter Online
Homelessness in Boise: A growing population facing a growing cost
According to the Boise Homeless Coalition, the National Coalition for the Homeless estimated that 44% of people experiencing homelessness nationwide are employed. It is assumed that folks without homes are often unmotivated or unsafe to be around, but that is not the case. The homeless population often struggles to find...
Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
Nampa Braces For Massive ‘Kangaroo Invasion’ This Saturday
It's the first Saturday without football since August and if you're looking for something exciting, educational, and entertaining, join the Treasure Valley Saturday for the Canyon County Kid's Expo. The family-friendly event is a place to take the kids, and there are many activities for adults and children. Once again,...
You asked: How was Scott Yenor able to speak at Eagle High School?
EAGLE, Idaho — Editor's note -- KTVB is continuing to follow up with students and parents regarding this story. Check back for updates. Students from Eagle High School pushed back at guest speaker Boise State Professor Scott Yenor during their Thursday school lunch hour for talking about "the effect that feminism has had on our society."
Idaho Humane Society Offering Valentine’s Photo Shoot For Pets
We know that folks in the Treasure Valley absolutely adore their pets--but Valentine's Day is not, and never really has been, an overwhelmingly "pet-centered" holiday. In fact, you have to wonder if pets get jealous on Valentine's Day--watching you or your significant other receive all of these gifts and attention and in many instances, the pet was in the house first!
Post Register
Zamzow's fundraiser, huge surprise for local animal shelters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Zamzows raises record amount of money for local animal shelters during its annual "Stockings for Shelters" fundraiser. 9,677 Treasure Valley residents donated a record amount to the fundraiser which went to the Idaho Humane Society of Ada County, Pet Haven in Nampa, and the Pet Adoption League in Emmett.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Massive Crowd Gathers To Adopt Idaho’s Most Popular Dog
Folks in the Treasure Valley LOVE their pets and that is no secret! No matter the season, you're sure to see doggos running around on the greenbelt, in local breweries, and up on Boise's best hikes!. The good folks at the Idaho Humane Society are some of Idaho's finest when...
Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
Need a Side Hustle in Boise? These 10 Jobs Only Require 15 Hours a Week
We could all use a little extra cash from time to time. We don't all have a ton of extra time though. Here are a few recent part time job postings in the Boise area to help you with your cashflow. I tried to find available jobs that didn't require a big specific background or extra schooling.
Idaho’s #1 Chinese Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in America)
Chinese food anyone? Boise is home to a ton of amazing restaurants, and among those are some of the most out-of-this-world Chinese food restaurants in the country. A recent article from Lovefood shares the "Best Chinese Restaurant for the Year of the Rabbit" in every state, and of course we were curious to see who ranked #1 for Idaho.
KIVI-TV
College of Idaho goes 1-1 against Lewis-Clark State, raised awareness through Coaches Vs. Cancer night
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Yotes women's basketball team lost a third-quarter lead to No. 9 ranked Lewis-Clark State College as they dropped their fifth game in a row by a score of 61-58 Friday night. The Men's team picked up their 19th win in a row as they beat LCSC, 74-63. More important than the outcome of the games was the person sitting on the bench during the Yotes women's game. Jenika Zurita was set to join the Yotes as a freshman this season, but a few months before doing so, she was diagnosed with Leukemia. The illness would delay her college experience. On Friday, she made the trip to Caldwell and sat next to the coaching staff for the game.
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
Lucky Idaho Mom Stunned By Huge Prize She Won on a FREE Lottery Ticket
Normally, when lottery stories hit the news it’s about someone who won a gigantic Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot. They get all the attention, but the Idaho Lottery’s in-state draw games have life-changing jackpots too!. One of the coolest draw games Idaho has is “Weekly Grand.” The game...
Post Register
Ada County's Sheriff responds to the Tyre Nichols videos
"I’m struggling to find words to explain how I feel watching what happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis. What happened to Tyre Nichols was a brutal murder, committed by the very people Memphis trusts with their safety every day. It is a betrayal of unfathomable depth. I’m sick to my stomach.
Post Register
BPD stops a burglary in progress
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Bosie Police responded to a burglary in progress on Jan 26, 2023, around 4 AM at the 1700 block of South Broadway. When Boise police arrived they found Jon Nobles, 44, of Emmett using power tools to gain entry into two change machines and an ATM. Nobles refused to comply with officers and forced his way through the drywall into the adjoining business but he was apprehended through the use of a Bosie Police K9 unit.
Post Register
SE Boise man faces charges for cutting down park trees
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — January 26th, 2023. The Boise Dev report that Adam Liegner, a Boise man, is facing a malicious injury to property charge after cutting down trees that he believed belonged to him, but instead, were owned by Ada County as public property. On top of cutting...
Funny Virial Video of Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Can’t Believe Man has Never Seen Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul is an Idaho icon. He grew up in Emmett and still resides in the gem state most of the time in a beautiful place in McCall. Check out Aaron's gorgeous Idaho home... You know him best as Jesse Pinkman from the hit series "Breaking Bad" and in Boise, you know he's one of the biggest stars to ever call our city home. Now, the first home that he purchased in Boise, Idaho is on the market and up for sale. By far, this mid-century home is one of the sexiest builds we have ever seen--with access to the pool from nearly every room in the home.
Comments / 1