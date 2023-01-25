ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

'All about the relationships.' South Bend Saint Joseph tennis coach Steve Bender retires

By Scott Davidson, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0arbKh_0kROngyf00

SOUTH BEND — Steve Bender's golf clubs are about to get a lot more use.

After an illustrious career spanning four decades coaching high school tennis in Indiana and Michigan — the past 13 with South Bend Saint Joseph boys — Bender recently announced his retirement.

"I've had a lot of time to think about this," Bender said, "and it was really a pretty easy decision."

Noie column:Why does 5-time Hall of Famer Steve Bender still embrace prep tennis coaching grind?

Bender, whose father Don coached for more than 40 years at Niles High School, says it was an easy decision because of those who have supported his coaching passion for so long.

"I've been selfish for 44 years in that my family has always been waiting on me," said Bender, who has three daughters and five grandchildren. "Now we can finally have time to do things together. I can go wherever I want whenever I want with my family and take advantage of some of the opportunities that we've missed over the years.

"I do everything 300 percent and tennis was taking up like half the year for me. I was always thinking about and planning for the next season, that next practice."

Bender was 244-33 in the past 13 seasons at Saint Joe, winning 13 sectionals, four regionals, a semistate and eight Northern Indiana Conference titles. His final team this past fall went 18-5, won the NIC and lost 3-2 to rival Penn in a regional semifinal match.

The 1978 Albion College graduate also spent 23 years coaching tennis at Buchanan High School and boasts an overall record is 463-51.

"I think we had so much success because we had so much fun," Bender said. "It was fun plus hard work for all of the teams that I coached."

Bender guided Buchanan, where he taught for 32 years, to a state title in 2003. He amassed win streaks of 59 and 66 in a row during his tenure there.

Bender also coached basketball at Saint Mary's College and, more recently helped launch the men's and women's tennis programs at Holy Cross College.

"Kids love to be coached and they really love the discipline," Bender said. "Our goal was to get better every day. It was so cool for me to see the kid who came in as a freshman and just got better."

Bender, who is in five hall of fames including both high school tennis ones in Indiana and Michigan, was given new golf clubs this past summer.

"I played a lot last summer," Bender said. "My wife even got clubs and now I can play in a league with my son-in-law too."

Bender, whose first coaching job was track coach in Michigan, will stay involved in the sport that he has devoted so much of his life.

He also knows what he will miss about tennis and all of those countless practice hours at Leeper Park at the north end downtown South Bend.

"It was all about the relationships with the kids," Bender emphasized. "I tried to get to know all of them and understand them. Those are the opportunities that I will miss.

"Championship trophies collect dust. Memories and relationships last forever. ... Those kids gave me more than I ever gave them."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Pastor Cedric Oliver of Embassies of Christ passes

Pastor Cedric Oliver (photo credit: Embassies of Christ website) The Sunday, January 22nd post on the Facebook page of Embassies of Christ Kingdom Ministries announced the passing of its co-pastor Dr. Cedric Oliver. The church was founded in 1990 by Pastor Oliver and his wife Joyce Oliver. Embassies of Christ...
GARY, IN
Tomahawk Nation

No. 24 FSU women’s basketball misses a golden opportunity at no. 7 Notre Dame

No. 24 Florida State (18-5, 7-3 ACC) fell to no. 7 Notre Dame (17-2, 8-1 ACC) by a 70-47 score tonight in South Bend, IN. Both teams struggled offensively in the first quarter. However, FSU scored the last 10 points in the quarter to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter. The Seminoles stretched the lead to 16-7. The Irish responded with a 15-7 run to end the half but Florida State still enjoyed a 23-22 lead at halftime.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WNDU

The Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Showcasing more than 100 different watercrafts, the Michiana Boat Show is a great way to find out about all things ‘boats.’. Whether you’re looking for a boat, kayak, jet ski, or something else that belongs on or near the water, the Boat Show says, they have something for everyone.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Chicago

Teen from Ohio arrested in threats directed at Valparaiso High School

VALPARAISO, Ind. (CBS) -- Police have made an arrest after several threats were called into Valparaiso High School over the last few weeks.Reports of possible violence were called into the school on Jan. 9, 17, and most recently on Thursday. The threats were called in by phone and interrupted school days by panicking students, teachers, other staff, and parents, police said.On Thursday, police said a 16-year-old boy from Ohio was taken into custody.The Valparaiso Police Department worked with the FBI, the Secret Service, and the Porter County, Indiana Sheriff's office to track down the teen.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
100.7 WITL

Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan

Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
BENTON HARBOR, MI
laportecounty.life

Northwest Health – La Porte Honors Exceptional Team Members

Northwest Health – La Porte has announced its Team Members of the Year, honoring individuals who were nominated by their peers for their outstanding performance and exemplary service. Keith Nichols, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health - La Porte, said this annual process has become a special tradition and a component of its efforts to celebrate caregivers and reinforce their top priority: delivering quality care and a great experience for each patient.
LA PORTE, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Senator Eddie Melton receives Valparaiso University’s inaugural Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Instinct Award

STATE SENATOR Eddie Melton delivers the keynote message at Valparaiso University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Indiana State Senator Eddie Melton was invited to be the keynote speaker for Valparaiso University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. According to the school’s website, VU has recognized the holiday for more than 30 years, engaging students, faculty, and “the broader Northwest Indiana community in purposeful dialogue about the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how to further this legacy today and beyond.”
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Ice Sculptors Add Crown Jewels to Winter Fest

(La Porte, IN) - A fresh blanket of snow added just the right touch to La Porte’s annual Winter Fest, and beautiful ice sculptures now adorn Plaza 618 like crystal jewels. On Friday afternoon ice sculptors unveiled their creations at the corner of Lincolnway and Monroe. Howard Busfield of...
LA PORTE, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy