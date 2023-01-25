Read full article on original website
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023
Karl Lagerfeld liked to gently poke fun at fashion designers who moved through life dressed in a T-shirt and jeans, and not what they put on the runway, likening them to chefs who won’t eat their own cooking. Rick Owens stood backstage on Thursday morning on the same towering...
Gucci Men’s Fall 2023
From the first outfit — a plain pair of tan trousers with a T-shirt — it was clear Gucci is heading in a new direction and the guessing game was over. Before the show, observers wondered what kind of collection the brand would present on Friday, the first lineup without Alessandro Michele? Would the house start with a clean slate? Would it surprise with a completely new aesthetics, just as it did when the former creative director took the reins eight years ago? No to the latter question, but there were only a few signs of his tenure.
Balmain Pre-Fall 2023
Perched on Frankenstein-calibre platform boots, Olivier Rousteing negotiated Balmain’s vast Paris showrooms, linked by a coiling stone staircase, with the same ease as if he was wearing sneakers. He didn’t have to give up on vertiginous footwear for pre-fall since the collection is rooted in the late ‘60s and...
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere this year
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
One word that sums up Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week style this season? Bombshell. After making her debut in latex lingerie and a Cinderella-inspired blue ruffled coat at Maison Margiela and wearing a cutout dress with bondage-like buckles, the reality star headed to the Jean Paul Gaultier spring-summer 2023 haute couture show in another head-turning ensemble. For the occasion, Kylie wore a custom gown from the fashion house, which featured a plunging two-tone blue and blush satin corset and a fitted black skirt with a train on the bottom, paired with strappy pointed-toe stilettos that peaked out from underneath. Without an accessory in sight, Kylie let her dress do the talking, and it was saying — oui, oui.
Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2023
Zuhair Murad wanted to inject some lightheartedness into his collection for spring, nodding to the party girls and influencers among his clientele — and avidly snapping his glitzy aesthetic from the front row. Referencing a languorous jet-set lifestyle on the French Riviera, from Art Deco châteaux to picnics on...
Kylie Jenner Wears Lion Head Dress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Fashion Week Show in Paris: Pics
A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. […]
Junya Watanabe x New Balance Reveal Two New Sneakers at Men’s Paris Fashion Week
Junya Watanabe’s fall 2023 collection featured a surprise collaboration: a multi-sneaker launch with New Balance. Revealed on Saturday in the brand’s runway show during Men’s Paris Fashion Week, the collaboration featured five new styles revamping New Balance’s signature 650 and 1906 silhouettes with Watanabe’s staple neutral hues. The high-top 650 lace-up styles included two black colorways — one crafted with reptile-embossed leather paneling and flat gray rubber soles, the other with shaggy suede and flat white rubber soles. The second revamped New Balance’s 1906 sneakers, a round-toed, paneled lace-up style with ridged rubber soles. Watanabe’s take on the silhouette features two monochrome black...
Armani spins harlequin patterns into ballgowns for haute couture lineup in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Giorgio Armani took to the haute couture catwalk in Paris Tuesday with evening wear spun from a traditional, diamond-patterned harlequin motif in pale pastels.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Shalom Harlow Goes Wild for Schiaparelli in Leopard-Head Dress & Keyhole Pumps at Haute Couture Show
Shalom Harlow brought distinctly feline energy to the runway for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Harlow walked in creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The supermodel’s ensemble featured a strapless gray, black and white evening gown coated in leopard spots for a dynamic statement. The dress’ pièce de résistance was a massive white and black leopard’s head, sculpted to form the piece’s bodice — and, though appearing to be real taxidermy, the piece was actually built with resin and embroidered by hand in the Schiaparelli atelier. The accent has quickly gone...
A glamourous Parisian's haute couture wardrobe goes up for auction at Christie's
PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A wardrobe owned by a Parisian woman who rubbed elbows with Yves Saint Laurent and other famous French designers is up for online auction at Christie's as Haute Couture week kicks off in Paris.
The Best Womenswear Is at the Menswear Shows
The ready-to-wear shows are starting in less than two weeks, but already we’ve seen some incredible women’s fashion at the men’s shows (and not just because we were on Tár-watch, imagining the looks from the collections that Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett in the Academy Award-nominated film Tár, might wear). Perhaps because their main focus is menswear, these clothes often have a different point of view from women’s style—and seem closer to an utopian vision of gender-neutral fashion. While some designers lean into the contrast of classically gendered clothes, others instead show the same shapes and silhouettes; baggy trousers and jackets, maxi skirts, and chunky knits on models of all gender presentations.
Sabato De Sarno named new Gucci creative director
Italian designer Sabato De Sarno has been named the new creative director of Gucci, and will unveil his first collection during Milan Fashion Week next September, Gucci and parent company Kering announced Saturday.De Sarno has previously worked for Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino, where he was most recently fashion director overseeing both men’s and women’s collections. “I am delighted that Sabato will join Gucci as the house’s new creative director, one of the most influential roles in the luxury experience," said Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, noting his experience “with a number of Italy’s most renowned luxury fashion houses.Speculation...
Tilda Swinton Gleams in Smoky Sequins & Bow Pumps at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Tilda Swinton took sharp neutrals to new heights for Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Swinton arrived in a two-toned Chanel outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a dark gray high-collared plaid sequined jacket with black buttons, crafted in the shape of woven tweed. Paired with long black satin trousers, the Oscar-winning actress’ ensemble was finished with a thin ear cuff, delicate gold and diamond necklace and knit star-shaped black Chanel handbag. When it came to footwear, Swinton simply completed her outfit with a set of round-toed heels....
Rita Ora Gets Futuristic in Blue Cutout Dress & Wedge Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Rita Ora donned a post-modern look during her latest outing. The “Your Song” musician hit the Fendi spring 2023 show at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Thursday. She sat front row with other familiar faces, like Sarah Paulson and Kerry Washington. To the show, Ora donned a cool blue dress from the luxury house. Her periwinkle garment resembled a coat, with a collar and pockets. The satin dress featured long sleeves and cutouts in the bodice. Ora carried a beige clutch bag and added large drop earrings. She also wore a deep blue lip color, adding to the futuristic style of...
Dreamville Shares New Apparel Collection Featuring Puffer Jacket
Dreamville has shared its new apparel line, which arrives a day before J. Cole’s birthday. The collection includes a number of new unisex items, like the music label’s first puffer jacket featuring a custom Dreamville-branded zipper. A press release provides further details about the jacket: “This custom-designed cloud-printed jacket features the iconic Dreamville logo spelled out in bright yellow letters set atop a black zippered backdrop, a new manufacturing process that took years in the making to develop.”
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
