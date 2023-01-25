Warning issued after two mountain lions dead, one dog killed in Colorado

Photo Credit: MikeLane45 (iStock).

Residents of Colorado's Grand Lake area are being warned about increased mountain lion activity after three recent dog-involved incidents, one of which left a pet dead.

The three mountain lion attacks on dogs have occurred since December, with the most recent incident taking place on January 23.

As a dog and its owner were getting home from a walk, a mountain lion grabbed the dog off the porch steps. The owner was able to scare the mountain lion away, who dropped the dog when it ran off. This dog was injured and taken to the local vet.

Wildlife officers were able to locate the mountain lion by following tracks in the snow, ultimately making the decision to kill it on the basis of it being a potential threat to human health and safety. This risk was demonstrated in the brazen attack on the dog while the owner was nearby.

A prior January 19 incident involving a different cat left a dog dead. In that encounter, an off-leash dog was following closely behind its owner as they returned home from a walk. The mountain lion then jumped out from under the porch and grabbed the dog, with attempts to scare the cat off being unsuccessful.

The dog owner's husband then shot and killed the mountain lion and was not ticketed by responding officers, as they determined there was a threat to human health and safety.

The third recent incident in the Grand Lake area took place on December 19, when a mountain lion grabbed a dog by the door of a home. The homeowner went to investigate noises made by the dog and hit the mountain lion when they opened the door. This caused the mountain lion to run off and while the dog was injured, it survived.

All three incidents involved mountain lions acting brazen near human development. This can be cause for concern, as this opens the door to dangerous and potentially deadly interactions.

“These are unfortunate situations,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Incidents like these serve as a good reminder that we live in mountain lion country and being aware of our surroundings is important.”

While mountain lion attacks on humans are rare, they can occur. The presence of mountain lions can also pose a deadly risk for pets, even when a human is present.

If you encounter a mountain lion, never turn and run. Instead make yourself look big and shout in an authoritative voice at the cat. Slowly back away while keeping your eye on the cat and report the encounter to wildlife experts.

It's also important to make your home uncomfortable for cats. Add motion sensor lighting, eliminate bushes and other potential hiding spots, and even consider leaving a radio on. If you see a cat on your property, haze it away by making loud noises, banging pots and pans, and turning on your car alarm. Always keep an eye on pets and inspect the area they'll be prior to letting them outside.