Longtime Peoria eatery closes temporarily

The Spotted Cow announced it has closed temporarily.

The restaurant − which has operated in the Peoria area since 1987 − posted the announcement to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Spotted Cow took pride in its homemade ice cream. The restaurant also offered lunch, dinner and catering options.

No immediate reason for the closure was listed, but the post said the decision was a difficult one. The Spotted Cow thanked customers and said the restaurant's team would try to keep the community updated.