Peoria, IL

Longtime Peoria eatery closes temporarily

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago
The Spotted Cow announced it has closed temporarily.

The restaurant − which has operated in the Peoria area since 1987 − posted the announcement to its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The Spotted Cow took pride in its homemade ice cream. The restaurant also offered lunch, dinner and catering options.

History:New owner to take over Spotted Cow

No immediate reason for the closure was listed, but the post said the decision was a difficult one. The Spotted Cow thanked customers and said the restaurant's team would try to keep the community updated.

