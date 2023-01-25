ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2023: Big Game Fiesta brings Rick Ross, Tyga and Flo Rida to Phoenix

By Ed Masley, Arizona Republic
The Big Game Fiesta is coming to the High Street entertainment district in north Phoenix for three nights of concerts on Super Bowl weekend.

Rick Ross gets the party started Thursday, Feb. 9, followed by Flo Rida on Friday and Tyga on Saturday.

The High Street entertainment district, at 54th Street and Deer Valley Road just north of Loop 101 at the 56th Street exit, will transform into an outdoor nightclub featuring what promoters are calling "Arizona’s longest bar" (it will be 200 feet long) and "the Valley’s largest dance floor."

Doors open at 5 p.m. Each night's concert is followed by a DJ-hosted afterparty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gTdHb_0kROmwtG00

How to get tickets to the Big Game Fiesta

There are general admission tickets and VIP experiences including elevated seating and a limited number of private skyboxes.

You must be 21 or older with a valid ID for entry.

Tickets are on sale now at BigGameFiesta.com or by calling 602-244-8444.

Ticket prices start at $130 for general admission and $280 for VIP. All tickets include admission and event parking. Three-day general admission passes cost $250.

Reach the reporter at ed.masley@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4495. Follow him on Twitter @EdMasley .

