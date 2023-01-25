Alabama basketball NET ranking: Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament resume, Quadrant 1 record, more

Alabama basketball has a good chance at earning a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament this spring.

The Tide's win at Houston continues to age very well, and opportunities at Auburn and Tennessee can add to the strong resume.

One hurdle Alabama may face: Will the tournament committee place two SEC teams on the 1-seed line? Tennessee is ranked 2nd in the NET rankings and can build its resume with a home-friendly SEC schedule over the next two months.

Take a look at the NET rankings profile for Alabama basketball.

QUIET NO MORE: Alabama basketball's secret weapon, Mark Sears, isn't a secret anymore

MOVING UP: Alabama basketball receives highest AP Top 25 ranking in 20 years after Missouri win

Alabama basketball in the NET rankings

Updated Jan. 24

NET ranking: 3rd

Record: 17-2 (9-0 home, 6-0 road, 2-2 neutral)

Quadrant 1 record: 6-2

Quadrant 2 record: 4-0

Quadrant 3 record: 4-0

Quadrant 4 record: 3-0

What am I looking at?

A full explanation of the NET rankings can be found here , but the most important things to understand (we're led to believe, since the NET formula is not public) are the quadrant meanings. You'll hear "Quad 1 opponent" or some form of it a lot between now and Selection Sunday, and the quadrants are broken down below.

Quadrant 1: Home Ranked No. 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75

Home Ranked No. 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75 Quadrant 2: Home Ranked No. 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135

Home Ranked No. 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135 Quadrant 3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240

Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 136-240 Quadrant 4: Home 161-353; Neutral 201-353; Away 241-353

Alabama basketball 2022-23 results, by NET ranking

Wins

Quadrant 1

Nov. 24: vs. Michigan State (40th), 81-70

Nov. 27: vs. UNC (31st), 103-101 in 4OT

Dec. 10: at Houston (1st), 71-65

Dec. 28: at Mississippi State (62nd), 78-67

Jan. 11: at Arkansas (24th), 84-69

Jan. 21: at Missouri (48th), 85-64

---

Quadrant 2

Nov. 11: Liberty (53rd), 95-59

Dec. 13: Memphis (36th), 91-88

Jan. 7: Kentucky (33rd), 78-52

Jan. 17: at Vanderbilt (93rd), 78-66

---

Quadrant 3

Nov. 7: Longwood (145th), 75-54

Nov. 15: at South Alabama (205th), 65-55

Jan. 3: Ole Miss (113th), 84-62

Jan. 14: LSU (133rd), 106-66

---

Quadrant 4

Nov. 18: Jacksonville State (307th), 104-62

Dec. 3: South Dakota State (165th), 78-65

Dec. 20: Jackson State (323rd), 84-64

---

Losses

Quadrant 1

Nov. 25: vs. UConn (6th), 82-67

Dec. 17: vs. Gonzaga (12th), 100-90

---

Quadrant 2

None

---

Quadrant 3

None

---

Quadrant 4

None

---

Alabama basketball remaining schedule

Jan. 25: Mississippi State (62nd)

Jan. 28: at Oklahoma (66th)

Jan. 31: Vanderbilt (93rd)

Feb. 4: at LSU (133rd)

Feb. 8: Florida (44th)

Feb. 11: at Auburn (23rd)

Feb. 15: at Tennessee (2nd)

Feb. 18: Georgia (103rd)

Feb. 22: at South Carolina (277th)

Feb. 25: Arkansas (24th)

March 1: Auburn (23rd)

March 4: at Texas A&M (54th)

SEC Tournament TBD

---

Current NET rankings

Through Jan. 24 games

1. Houston (18-2)

2. Tennessee (16-3)

3. Alabama (17-2)

4. Purdue (19-1)

5. UCLA (17-3)

6. UConn (16-5)

7. Saint Mary's (17-4)

8. Texas (17-3)

9. Iowa State (15-4)

10. Kansas (16-4)

23. Auburn (16-3)

24. Arkansas (14-6)

33. Kentucky (14-6)

44. Florida (11-8)

48. Missouri (15-5)

54. Texas A&M (13-6)

62. Mississippi State (12-7)

93. Vanderbilt (10-10)

103. Georgia (13-6)

113. Ole Miss (9-11)

133. LSU (12-8)

277. South Carolina (8-11)

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball NET ranking: Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament resume, Quadrant 1 record, more