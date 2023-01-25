Read full article on original website
Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
2 Florida police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man
Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said.
Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
'Pillowcase rapist' who terrorized Florida women in 1980s convicted in attack
MIAMI - One of South Florida's most notorious criminals, a man known as the "pillowcase rapist" who terrorized dozens of women in the 1980s, was convicted Wednesday in one of the attacks. Miami-Dade County jurors found Robert Koehler, 63, guilty of sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary. He faces up to...
Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing video Friday: shock, anger, sadness.
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
Officers say 'dismantling' of Postal Police force allows for more mail theft
There was yet another instance of mail theft in a matter of a week at a Riviera Beach mailbox, making it the third in six weeks.
14-year-old being tried as adult in murder of Deerfield Beach High football player faces judge
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen accused in the murder of a standout high school football player made his first appearance in court. Officials said 14-year-old Keantae Vaughn will be charged as an adult. He has been charged with first-degree murder. Police said Vaughn shot 16-year-old Rickey Ferguson Jr....
Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized
Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
Dog recovering after spending days ‘cemented’ to Florida sidewalk
A sweet pup is recovering after enduring cruel conditions on a Florida sidewalk.
'Scared to leave my house': Florida woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) -- Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
Body found inside Miami construction site concrete cylinder, report says
Police in Miami, Florida are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a concrete cylinder block on Friday.
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court
UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
