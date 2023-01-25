ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

cbs12.com

Young couple arrested in South Florida shooting, robbery

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple has been arrested in the shooting and robbery that occurred in North Lauderdale. The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) said at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, dispatch received a call about a shooting near U.S. 441 and Bailey Road. Deputies...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for woman who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who has been missing in Tamarac for two weeks. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 52-year-old Annette Mohammed was last seen near the 8800 block of West McNab Road at around 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest suspect connected to multiple jewelry thefts

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is speaking out after he says he had his chain ripped right off his neck, but thanks to social media, police were able to track down the suspected thief. Friday morning he faced a judge. “Good morning, sir. You’re charged with a robbery...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
wqcs.org

Two Ft. Lauderdale Men Arrested, Cocaine Seized

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 26, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two Fort Lauderdale men and charged them with possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. 30-year-old Robert Vickers and 32-year-old Ricaude Carter were driving through Port St. Lucie Wednesday when PSLPD Special...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STRANGER THINGS: Man With Slit Neck Found On Seven Bridges Tennis Court

UPDATE: “POTENTIAL DRUG OVERDOSE.” Rescuers Respond To Delray Beach Community For Overnight Incident. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2:02 p.m. — BocaNewsNow.com has learned that multiple “furniture pillows” were thrown out by Seven Bridges management due to blood permeating the fabric. It remains unclear how — or where — the neck laceration was […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Body of missing free diver found, Coast Guard ends search

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The search for a free diver ends in tragedy. The U.S. Coast Guard made an announcement on Friday morning saying crews were looking for 67-year-old Howard Sal. He was last seen free diving near Hollywood Beach on Thursday. Crews provided a description of Sal saying...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

